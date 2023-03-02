Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's newly acquired Laidman Project covering 10,800 hectares and located 300 metres ("m") northwest of its 100% owned 3Ts gold and silver project. This project area is located 16 kilometres ("km") west of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project, and approximately 185 km southwest of Prince George, British Columbia.

The Laidman Project is comprised of six mineral tenures, largely underlain by the Laidman Batholith, a regional-scale quartz monzonite intrusion of Late Jurassic age. The Laidman Batholith extends east toward the Blackwater Project held by Artemis Gold Inc.

The area within the Laidman Project is relatively underexplored and has been subjected to some larger scale regional surveys undertaken including Geoscience BC. Along the periphery of the intrusion several mineral showings have been noted. Mineralization similar to the 3Ts Project have been discovered close to the contact zone between the intrusions and the local country rock. Although the 3Ts Project and the Blackwater Gold Project are the most advanced mineral deposits in the area, other underexplored local showings exist, including the Key West showing (MinFile 093F 091). This is a low-sulphidation epithermal gold and silver showing similar to that at the 3Ts Project and hosted within Hazelton volcaniclastic country rock, which historically produced surface samples grading up to 12.65 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 81.4 g/t silver. Other showings located around the intrusive body host structurally controlled porphyry copper and molybdenum mineralization. The batholith underlying the Laidman project has a 10 km southern edge which represents exploration targets for both epithermal and porphyry style mineralization.

Exploration for 2023 will focus initially on digitizing existing historical datasets as well as field reconnaissance, mapping and prospecting. The Company has set an initial budget of $50,000 for the year.





Laidman Project Location Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/156854_20230227_IGO_LLK_IntroMap_AR.jpg

3Ts Winter 2023 Drill Program

Drill equipment and crews are currently being mobilized to the 3Ts Project for a 4,000 m drill program that is expected to commence mid-March.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156854