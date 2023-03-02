o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it is expanding its strategic partnership with Marelli, a leading automotive supplier, to implement an advanced and automated Sales, Inventory and Operations Planning (SIOP) process globally by deploying the o9 Digital Brain platform at the company's production plants.

As one of the world's leading global independent suppliers to the automotive industry, Marelli has a well-established track record in innovation and manufacturing excellence. To digitally transform its planning processes and with the ambition to build the capstone solution for the sector, Marelli needed an innovative partner to support its vision. Significant value achieved from an initial deployment of the o9 Digital Brain platform, as well as o9's deep commitment to collaborate strategically to help the company achieve its goals, prompted Marelli to select o9 for the global rollout of an SIOP process.

The o9 platform will support Marelli's transformation journey towards an end-to-end supply chain ensuring complete visibility and planning across the entire flow, from customers to suppliers. It will also provide a seamless and automated SIOP process environment with an underlying digital twin of Marelli's operations, fostering agile and cross-functional collaboration within and outside the organization. The platform allows Marelli to anticipate future supply chain risks, improve inventory management and reduce reactive supply chain costs. Considering the volatility of automotive supply chains, Marelli will also benefit from enhanced demand forecasting with triangulation analytics for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) signals and other external leading indicators.

"The recent years have further proven the need for digitalization of the supply chain management strategy," said Carlo Chiarle, VP, Global Head of Manufacturing Operations SIOP of Marelli. "The complexity and volatility in the automotive industry require a planning platform that allows us to build a digital twin of our business to create smart what-if scenarios to make informed decisions across all time horizons. We look forward to expanding the project with o9 globally and become a best-in-class leader in terms of supply chain planning in the automotive industry."

"We are excited to take this next step in our innovative partnership with Marelli to help them become a leader in planning and decision-making in the automotive industry," said Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions. "The automotive industry still feels the ramifications of the volatile and fast changing markets over the last few years. The need for an innovative planning platform that can scale with the market demand is evident. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Marelli."

