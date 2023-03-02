Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C6YA ISIN: US09077D1000 Ticker-Symbol: AI1 
Tradegate
01.03.23
15:57 Uhr
0,695 Euro
+0,025
+3,73 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOFRONTERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6250,63516:16
0,6240,63416:13
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 15:02
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biofrontera Inc.: Biofrontera, Inc. to Present at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2023

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Biofrontera, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products will be presenting at the 35th Annual ROTH Conference in Laguna Nigel, CA being held March 12-14, 2023. Biofrontera, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Erica Monaco, and Chief Financial Officer, Fred Leffler will represent the company at the conference.

The company presentation will be on March 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM PT and the webcast can be viewed here https://wsw.com/webcast/roth46/b8f.de/1934305. An archive of this webcast will also be available soon after the live presentation. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings during the conference. Please contact your ROTH MKM representative to schedule a meeting.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts:

Biofrontera Investor Relations
ir@bfinc.com

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741615/Biofrontera-Inc-to-Present-at-the-35th-Annual-ROTH-Conference-on-March-13-2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.