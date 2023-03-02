The German authorities reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects in the nation's fifth tender. The final prices ranged between €0.0900 ($0.0959)/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has published the results of the country's fifth tender for rooftop PV projects ranging in size from 300 kW to 750 kW. It reviewed 213 MW of bids and selected 195 MW of projects. The final prices ranged between €0.0900/kWh and €0.1125/kWh. The final average price was €0.1087. In the fourth tender in August, ...

