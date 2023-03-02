In a sign that hints at what the great return looks like as people resume working in the office, Redgate Software is expanding its US presence to the East Coast, with the opening of a new office in the New York Metro area.

While headquartered in Cambridge UK, the database DevOps company already has offices in Pasadena CA and Austin TX to serve the needs of enterprise customers in the US. Being based in the traditional tech hubs has served the company well, particularly when remote working became the norm in 2020, and Redgate has seen strong growth in its software portfolio which enables enterprises to get the most value out of any database, on a growing number of platforms, anywhere.

As the US economy swings back to more traditional ways of working, however, there are strong signals from companies on the East Coast in particular that a new pattern has emerged. Companies are increasingly wanting their people to work in the office three days a week and they're counting on partners they do business with to match that same pattern.

In-person meetings are back, along with the expectation that partners have local offices to provide support when they need it, where they need it, on premises when required. For Redgate, which counts notable enterprises in the Financial Services and Technology sectors among its clients, this is a major shift.

Enterprise sales often require the involvement of pre-sales engineers and a Proof of Concept (PoC), along with training, installation and configuration services. It's no longer enough to have a presence in the big tech hubs in Silicon Valley and Austin. With New York regarded as the financial capital of the world and Massachusetts flexing its muscles as another technology hub, the new East Coast office has now become a business requirement for Redgate.

Sectors like Financial Services remain highly competitive, with nimbler FinTech players often stealing the headlines. To keep up with them, enterprises are seeking to standardize and streamline cross-database development so that they can release business value faster. In response, Redgate has been expanding its technology line-up with products like the popular Open Source migration tool, Flyway, that works across database platforms, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

Redgate has strengthened its leadership structure in the US and appointed Prashant Mehrotra as its new Vice President of Americas Sales. A seasoned VP with vast experience in the New York Metro area with companies like Palo Alto Networks, Puppet, and Cisco, Prashant has been working with large enterprises including Financial Services for over 20 years and is familiar with the challenges they face.

As Mehrotra said: "The great return means enterprises need boots on the ground to provide the best possible support. By being closer to them, we can act faster and be at their side when required. We are already well established on the West Coast and in the South Central, and now we will have a major team serving enterprises in the Northeast."

Ambitious plans are already in place to follow the opening of the East Coast office with two more offices in Illinois and Florida that offer the same advantages to Redgate's enterprise customers in the Midwest and Southeast of the US.

About Redgate Software

Redgate makes ingeniously simple software used by over 800,000 IT professionals around the world and is the leading Database DevOps solutions provider. Redgate's philosophy is to design highly usable, reliable tools which elegantly solve the problems developers and DBAs face every day and help teams get the most value out of any database, on a growing number of platforms, anywhere. As well as streamlining database development and preventing the database being a bottleneck, this helps organizations introduce data protection by design and by default. As a result, more than 200,000 companies use Redgate tools, including 91% of those in the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005095/en/

Contacts:

Meghana Shendrikar

Allison+Partners for Redgate Software

Redgate@allisonpr.com