Independent Testing Confirms Bitdefender Mobile Security Stopped 100 Percent of Android Malware and Earned Highest Possible Scores in Protection, Usability, and Performance

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender Mobile Security was named Best Android Security 2022 by AV-TEST, a leading independent testing organization that retains one of the world's largest collections of malware samples. Achieving a perfect score during multiple, rigorous tests taking place over the course of 2022, this is the sixth time Bitdefender Mobile Security has earned the distinction of "Best Android Security" from AV-TEST when evaluated among competitive offerings.

"Bitdefender has proven its excellence in protection, performance and usability each year that we've tested their mobile security solutions," said AV-TEST CEO and CTO Maik Morgenstern. "This year marks the sixth time we've selected Bitdefender Mobile Security as the best offering on the market for Android Security due to its outstanding ability to block malware, with zero false positives, while maintaining performance and usability of the mobile device."

Bitdefender Mobile Security, with the industry's first real-time Chat Protection, defends Android devices from known and unknown viruses, malware, and link-based attacks sent via mobile-based instant messaging applications, with virtually no battery impact. It provides a secure, virtual private network (VPN) that keeps users safe and anonymous while surfing the web and privacy protection tools that verify if a user's email account has been breached. Bitdefender Mobile Security also enables users to remotely locate, lock and wipe their Android devices in case of loss or theft.

AV-TEST chose Bitdefender Mobile Security based on rigorous testing of 17 mobile security products for Android. Bitdefender earned perfect scores in protection against Android malware attacks in real time and detection of newly discovered malware strains, as well as in performance for not impacting battery life or slowing down the device. Bitdefender was also lauded for its usability and zero false warnings about legitimate applications.

"We are honored to once again be named Best Android Security solution by AV-TEST," said Dragos Gavrilut, director of cyber threat intelligence at Bitdefender. "This recognition demonstrates our continued commitment to being the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, delivering the industry's best protection against malware, data theft and compromised privacy. As consumers increasingly conduct more of their business and personal lives on mobile devices, Bitdefender users can rest easy knowing Bitdefender Mobile Security is always helping defend and protect them."

Bitdefender Recognized as a Global Cybersecurity Leader

In addition to the AV-TEST Best Android Security award, Bitdefender has received numerous accolades from independent testing companies and leading analysts, including:

Bitdefender Internet Security named "Product of the Year" by AV Comparatives -- Bitdefender Internet Security earned the highest overall scores throughout all 2022 tests conducted by AV-Comparatives. This marks the fifth time Bitdefender has won the coveted award, racking up more wins than any other vendor in the past 10 years.

-- Bitdefender Internet Security earned the highest overall scores throughout all 2022 tests conducted by AV-Comparatives. This marks the fifth time Bitdefender has won the coveted award, racking up more wins than any other vendor in the past 10 years. Bitdefender achieves 100% coverage of steps in MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services -- In addition to achieving complete coverage of steps in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services, Bitdefender was recognized for delivering concise curated reports with actionable insights that help minimize alert fatigue and enhance a security team's ability to quickly and effectively respond.

-- In addition to achieving complete coverage of steps in the MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation for Managed Services, Bitdefender was recognized for delivering concise curated reports with actionable insights that help minimize alert fatigue and enhance a security team's ability to quickly and effectively respond. Bitdefender recognized under XDR, EDR and EPP categories in the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security Report -- The 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Endpoint Security report tracks the innovations that aid security leaders in protecting their enterprise from attacks and breaches. Among the categories tracked by Gartner, Bitdefender was recognized in extended detection and response (XDR), endpoint detection and response (EDR) and endpoint protection platforms (EPP).

AV-TEST GmbH is an independent supplier of services in the fields of IT Security and Antivirus Research, focusing on the detection and analysis of the latest malicious software and its use in comprehensive comparative testing of security products. For an overview of Bitdefender Mobile Security AV-TEST 2022 results, visit: https://www.av-test.org/en/antivirus/mobile-devices/android/november-2022/bitdefender-mobile-security-3.3-223605/

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005100/en/

Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com