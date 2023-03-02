Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Nerds on Site Inc. (OTCQB: NOSUF) ("the Company"), a leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. CEO of the Company, Charlie Regan, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Could you tell us about the company's performance this quarter?", asked Jolly. "Our quarter winds up at the end of February, and we've had a pretty good one," shared Regan. "We are focused on every dollar going out, as well as every dollar going in," he said. "We're looking to have a better quarter than last quarter, so we are pleased."

Jolly then asked about the progress of cybersecurity, as major corporations continue to experience significant issues in this area. "We are aware of all kinds of players out there, including those that may not make the news when it comes to data breaches, but there are major companies out there who have undergone massive disruptions on this front," said Regan. "We're very pleased with how our SME Edge is performing and our ADAM Networks 'don't talk to strangers' element is performing within."

The conversation then turned to the Company's expansion in North America. "Just this past month, we've had a major installation with the SME Edge and a full contract package with a manufacturing operation in Phoenix," shared Regan. "We are also in the process of piecing together the program for a life sciences operation out of Phoenix."

"How is the team culture for the company coming out of COVID-19?", asked Jolly. "The business model we have has always been focused on self-authorship, so your schedule is your own," explained Regan. "The whole idea is that if you are on the job, be on the job," he added. "COVID was a disruption on many fronts," said Regan. "We've had the reminder of the power when it comes to a group dynamic in close contact with each other," said Regan, discussing a recent conference the Company had with over 40 of their employees. "As powerful as video conferencing tools are, there is something that just can't be replaced when it comes to that kind of dynamic."

"Do you think AI will be a hindrance or a paradigm shift for your business?", asked Jolly. "We have a handful of countries that are growing, but a vast majority of developed nations are not," said Regan. "We still have a growing manufacturing base, a growing service base; we still have a need for work to be done and talent to be exercised," he said, before elaborating on his concerns about AI adoption.

To close the interview, Regan encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to grow and expand their suite of cybersecurity and IT services.

About Nerds on Site Inc.

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America.

Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations are the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers as Client testimonials reflect - (reviews.nerdsonsite.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this material may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

