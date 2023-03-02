Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (FSE: 1D4) (the "Company" or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement ("Agreement") with Outside The Box Capital ("OTB") to provide digital media and marketing services to the Company for a 12-month term.

OTB, a Toronto Based company, will provide content development, media buying and distribution, marketing services, and strategy around the company's online presence. OTB specializes in social marketing using social media and video content to increase exposure for their clients. Services will further help the Company expand messaging about Doubleview and our Hat copper-scandium-cobalt-gold project to a broader market. The Company and OTB act at arm's length, and OTB has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

Farshad Shirvani, President and CEO of Doubleview, commented: "Engaging OTB for digital media services will help increase the Company's visibility to investors and help broaden the Company's investor base with the goal of improving liquidity across multiple jurisdictions."

Under the terms of the 12-month agreement, OTB will be issued 500,000 stock options in the Company with the exercise price being the closing price of the Effective Date of the contract. Options are to be vested over 12 months in equal tranches of 125,000 options per three-months period (quarterly), starting at 3 months.

The Agreement is subject to TSX-V approval.

About Doubleview Gold Corp

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG), (OTCQB: DBLVF), (WKN: A1W038), (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156907