Xtra Energy Corp. Enlists Keith Diegel, a Geologist Specializing in Grade Control, from the Sibanye Stillwater Project, Montana

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is excited to announce the appointment of Keith Diegel to the Xtra Energy Corp team. Keith Diegel brings much needed experience in subsurface mapping, ore control, well logging, and industry relevant software such as Deswik, Vulcan, and ARCGIS to the XTPT team. In addition to this Mr. Diegel has been brought on as our ongoing Exploration Geologist for the American Antimony Project 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Mr. Diegel is currently with Sibanye-Stillwater performing grade control with their platinum interests in Montana. This work, and previous experience, has given Mr. Diegel a diverse skill set which will allow for the researching of the formation, the extent and degree of mineralization, alteration and potential structural controls within the lithology, mapping and geochemical analysis of field samples and the compilation and interpretation of geostatistical data to inform project direction.

Upon joining the team Xtra Energy Corp. Exploration Geologist Keith Diegel commented: "The critical and strategic importance of antimony is hard to overestimate. Having an opportunity such as that provided by Xtra Energy to explore and define a potential domestic source of such an element is a truly great opportunity indeed."

Xtra Energy Corp. Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented: "We are very excited to have Mr. Diegel on board to assist us in defining the future scope, direction, and priorities to take both the American Antimony Project and Xtra Energy Corp. to the next level. His experience in the field with the United States' only platinum producer and ability to estimate depth, quality, and vastness of ore deposits was critical behind our decision to pursue this relationship. We are confident Mr. Diegel is a huge step forward in the future of Xtra Energy and we are pleased to have him on board."

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure

