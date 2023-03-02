Everstream ranks #3 in the data science category for its transformational global supply chain visibility and risk intelligence solution

Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies, including Everstream, are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world. Everstream ranked number three in the data science category for its application of AI and predictive analytics to global supply chain risk. Everstream's vast proprietary dataset helps leading brands including Google, Schneider Electric, Unilever and Campbell's navigate risk and disruption, plus uncover operational and sustainability improvements within the supply chain.

"We are elated and humbled to be named to the Fast Company Most Innovative Companies list," said Julie Gerdeman, CEO of Everstream. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and grit of the entire Everstream team, who have worked tirelessly to advance our innovative approach to supply chain mapping and predictive risk intelligence. We will continue to set the world's supply chain standard by delivering unrivaled visibility, insights and analytics that empower industry leaders to build more agile, resilient and sustainable supply chains worldwide."

Recent innovations from Everstream include the release of Everstream Discover, the only multi-tier supply chain visibility solution integrated with an end-to-end risk management system. Discover's deep insights and unsurpassed accuracy power Everstream's expanded sustainability solutions to expose water, heat and commodity risks as well as human rights violations such as forced and child labor deep in supply chain sub-tiers. It also comes on the heels of a record-breaking end to 2022, a year when Everstream doubled year-over-year bookings and welcomed new banner clients including AB InBev, KIOXIA, Shaw Industries, Whirlpool and more.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation."

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company'sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here, as well as in app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14. The hashtag is FCMostInnovative.

To learn more about Everstream, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005582/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Reese

fama PR for Everstream

everstream@famapr.com