02.03.2023
Trading Statistics February 2023

Stockholm, March 2, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade
statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the
statistics for February 2023: 

The share trading decreased by 20.6% to a daily average of 3.490bn EUR,
compared to 4.397bn EUR in February 2022. Compared to the previous month,
January 2023, the daily average increased by 13.6%. 

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 20.9% to a daily average of 345,271
contracts, compared with 436,558 contracts in February 2022. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 51.2% to a daily average of
39.5m EUR compared to 81.0m EUR in February 2022. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by Nordea Bank Abp. 

Morgan Stanley Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to
68.6%, compared to 67.8% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 1.9 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 87.2%

For OMXH25 companies 93.2%

For OMXS30 companies 89.4%



1)  Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.
2)  Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3)  ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 
4)  Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 
5)  EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 


About Nasdaq Group

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
