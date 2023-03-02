Scientists have calculated the solar generation potential of every Brazilian state. The study show that the nation has the potential to install 337.83 GW of solar. The state of Bahia leads with 43.97 GW, followed by Minas Gerais with 41.84 GW and Mato Grosso with 39.73 GW.From pv magazine Brasil Scientists from Brazil, Colombia, and Germany have created a database of PV generation potential in every state in Brazil, using 2019 as the reference year for solar irradiation. The researchers aim to use existing energy data in Brazil - including the national electricity regulator's Siga database and ...

