Viessmann has developed a heat pump for residential applications that can produce between 5.8 kW to 10.4 kW of heat. It has the capacity to heat 220 liters of domestic water, with a coefficient of performance (COP) of up to 4.8 for space heating and 3.14 for water heating.Germany-based heating specialist Viessmann has introduced a new line of ground-source heat pumps for residential applications. They are particularly suitable for detached houses and new builds. The Vitocal 222-G comes in three versions, with heating outputw between 5.8 kW and 10.4 kW, and a COP of up to 4.8. It reportedly has ...

