Decrease of the total nominal value of the Mainor Ülemiste 05.04.2023 bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-03-02 16:14 CET -- According to the offer results announcement published by Mainor Ülemiste today, on March 2nd, 2023 - 36,225 notes of Mainor Ülemiste 05.04.2023 bonds (ISIN code: EE3300111343, trading code: MAYB055023FA) will be deleted from the securities register. Thus, 63,775 bonds of Mainor Ülemiste (ISIN: EE3300111343) will be traded under the trading code MAYB055023FA as of Monday, March 6th, 2023. The Certified Adviser of Mainor Ülemiste AS is Redgate Capital. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.