Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, on its investment in LOGEX, a portfolio company of Summa Equity. LOGEX is a leading healthcare analytics provider, which uses data to help healthcare providers and hospitals make better decisions and deliver optimum health outcomes for patients while reducing costs. LOGEX's existing shareholders, the company's founders, and Summa Equity will remain invested with the business and will work closely with Thoma Bravo and the executive committee to support LOGEX's European growth and further drive innovation in healthcare analytics. The transaction was led by Julien Oussadon, Sylvain Noblet and Luke Clifford of the Harris Williams Technology Group.

"We are delighted to have advised Thoma Bravo on its inaugural investment by its Europe-based team," said Julien Oussadon, a managing director at Harris Williams. "This transaction underscores our long-standing relationship with Thoma Bravo, and we look forward to watching the firm's continued success as it embarks on its European expansion."

"LOGEX has established itself as a category leader in healthcare analytics, enabling stakeholders to make better, data-driven decisions to maximize impact," said Sylvain Noblet, a director at Harris Williams. "LOGEX has found a fantastic new partner to further accelerate its offering."

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than $120 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Through its private equity, growth equity, and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 420 companies representing over $235 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami and San Francisco.

LOGEX is leading the way in healthcare analytics in Europe. By turning data into actionable insights, LOGEX helps solve the complex healthcare challenge of managing costs whilst improving clinical outcomes. Headquartered in Amsterdam and with an international team of over 450 members, LOGEX helps over 700 public and private healthcare providers make data-driven decisions that level up patient outcomes everywhere and make the best possible care more affordable for everyone.

Harris Williams is a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services. Clients worldwide rely on us to help unlock value in their business and turn ambitious goals into reality. We approach every engagement with boundless collaboration, pooling expertise and relationships across industries and geographies to uncover the unique story of each company. For over 30 years, our clients have trusted us to think strategically, execute precisely, and deliver premium outcomes through M&A.

Technology is ubiquitous in today's global economy, with most sectors and industries rapidly adopting software and data solutions as companies seek to increase competitiveness and enhance productivity. Led by seasoned and passionate professionals with strong vertical and horizontal experience, the Harris Williams Technology Group partners with both growth capital and private equity investors as well as company leaders around the globe. Our clients rely on us to navigate the ever-evolving technology M&A landscape. Our Technology Group has deep expertise across application and vertical software as well as technology and data services.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams Co. Ltd and Harris Williams Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230302005649/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact at media@harriswilliams.com