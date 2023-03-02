Industrial Valves Market worth $99.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global industrial valves market size is estimated to be USD 80.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 99.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growing demand for valves from pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, shifting focus of process industries towards adoption of automation solutions, and the globally rising need for establishing newer power plants and revamping existing ones are major factors driving the growth of the industrial valves market.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256097136

Browse in-depth TOC on "Industrial Valves Market" 218 - Tables

80 - Figures

306 - Pages

Based on type, globe valves held the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2022

For cryogenic applications, stainless steel and bronze globe valves are popular, requiring only an extended bonnet to keep the packing gland area from freezing. Globe valves are suitable for high-pressure systems, making them ideal for handling high-pressure steam applications in power plants. In addition, in the lubrication systems and coolant pipes in power plants, globe valves are used to regulate the fluid flow.

Based on component, actuators held the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2022

Pneumatic actuators are ideal for a range of applications because the smallest of pneumatic actuators can offer up to a few-inch pounds of torque, whereas the largest actuators are capable of offering more than a million inch-pounds of torque. Hydraulic actuators convert fluid pressure into motion in response to a signal. They use an outside power source and receive signals that can be measured in amperes, volts, or pressure. They can be used in applications wherein a large amount of force is required to operate a valve.

Based on function, on/off function held the larger share of the industrial valves market in 2022

Isolation valves can be in the normally open (NO) or normally closed (NC) positions. Normally open valves find applications in pressure vessels, pumps, compressors, tanks, pressure sensors, liquid-level measurement instrumentation, and other such components. Isolation valves can be used to deliver flow logic, such as selecting one flow path over another and helping attach external equipment to a system. These valves allow fluids to flow between components/devices or to be connected to the sensors further in the process. Vent and drain valves are examples of normally closed valves, which are only opened while depressurizing or draining fluids from a system.

Based on material, steel valves held the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2022

Steel valves are used in industrial applications where pressure ratings, high-temperature functionality, and corrosion resistance are required to be handled more efficiently. The most common types of steel used to construct valves are ferritic, austenitic, martensitic, and duplex. Carbon steels and basic stainless steels, such as 316s, 329s, and 400s, are suitable for industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and pulp & paper.

Based on size, industrial valves in the size range of 1" to 6" held the largest share of the market in 2022

Most valves used in process systems are installed in piping that is equal to or less than 4" in size. The selection of valve materials is highly subjective and depends on application requirements. In the absence of a precise size preference, valves sized 6" or less are used. Valves in this size range are suitable for handling varied types of media including slurries, chemicals, and water across industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and water & wastewater treatment.

Based on end-user industry, the energy & power industry held the largest share of the industrial valves market in 2022

The increasing construction of new coal-fired power plants, gas turbines, and nuclear power plants is likely to be the major factor contributing to the growth of the industrial valves market growth for the energy & power industry. The stringent environmental policies in the US and Europe and efforts by end-user industries to reduce carbon footprints and carbon dioxide emissions are the major factors that would increase the need to repair and renovate existing power plants.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256097136

The industrial valves market in Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market in 2022

China is among the leading manufacturers and exporters of industrial valves, with several medium-sized manufacturers based in the country. Japan depends on imports for over 90% of its primary energy needs and relies heavily on its nuclear program to generate electricity for the rest of the energy needs. A new legislation by the Nuclear Regulation Authority has facilitated the integration of nuclear plants to generate electricity, thereby fueling the industrial valves market. In India, the demand from the oil & gas industry is due to offshore explorations, as well as the development and expansion of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure. Valves are frequently deployed in pipelines, thereby propelling their demand in the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil & gas industry.

Major companies operating in the industrial valves market include Emerson (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), Crane Co. (Sweden), Neles (Finland), KITZ Corporation (Japan), IMI PLC (UK), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Bray International (US), and Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (UK).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=256097136

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Lined Valve Market by Type (Ball Valve, Butterfly Valve, Globe Valve, Plug Valve, Gate Valve), Material (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA), Polychlorotrifluoroethylene(PCTFE) ), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

Ball Valves Market by Type (Trunnion-mounted, Floating, Rising Stem), Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy-based), Size, Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Water & Wastewater) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Instrumentation Valves and Fittings Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Valves, Fittings, and Actuators), Industry (Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Pulp & Paper, and Energy & Power), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Valve Driver Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Function (Solenoid, Proportional), Valve Type (Conventional Control Valve, Expansion Valve), End-User (Commercial & Residential, Industrial, and Motion Equipment), Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Control Valve Market by Material, Component (Actuators, Valve Body), Size, Type (Rotary and Linear), Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Chemicals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/industrial-valve-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/industrial-valve.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/industrial-valves-market-worth-99-8-billion-by-2028---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301760719.html