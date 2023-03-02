Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Euronext Paris: SOP) (Paris:SOP), a European tech leader, has finalised the acquisition of Assua NV and its operating subsidiaries, Tobania NV and Python Predictions BV. The proposed acquisition had been announced on 17 November 2022.

This acquisition establishes the Group in a leading position in the Belgian digital services market, considered strategic in Europe in light of its market potential and the presence of European institutions. This highly complementary tie-up would expand the Group's coverage of the Belgian market (French- and Dutch-speaking areas), double its market share to make it one of the main market players (with combined revenue of more than €200 million), and unlock commercial and operational synergies.

Assua NV was added to Sopra Steria's scope of consolidation on 1st March 2023.

