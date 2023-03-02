Anzeige
WKN: A2ALZS ISIN: FR0013181864 
Tradegate
02.03.23
14:42 Uhr
0,833 Euro
+0,000
+0,05 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2023
CGG: Appointment of Jérôme Serve as Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

PARIS, France - March 2, 2023

CGG announced today the appointment of Jérôme Serve as Group Chief Financial Officer. Jérôme will succeed Yuri Baidoukov who is leaving the company for family reasons. The handover between Jérôme and Yuri will take place until Yuri's departure on 31st March 2023.

Sophie ZURQUIYAH, CEO of CGG said: "I would like to thank Yuri for his steadfast loyalty and commitment to the Group over the last four and a half years. During this time, he played an essential role in the transformation and the development of the company, and its successful refinancing.I am delighted to now welcome Jérôme Serve as the new CFO, and I know I can count on his very solid international experience and on his expertise to continue to develop CGG's leadership."

Since 2019, Jérôme was CFO of the Interiors division of Forvia/Faurecia, a leading automotive supplier that he co-piloted through a complex macro-economic environment while continuing to develop new growth areas in the company such as intelligent cockpit. Jérôme started his career in Research in the Petroleum Engineering department of Stanford University before joining TotalEnergies as a Reservoir Engineer in Abu Dhabi and the UK. He moved into Finance as part of the Oil & Gas Corporate Finance team of ABN Amro, and then joined the M&A and Financing team of Shell. In 2012, he became Group CFO of Butagaz where he was instrumental in turning around the historical LPG business and transforming the Group into a multi-energy distributor.

Jérôme graduated from Stanford University and from the l'ESCPI (Paris).

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

Attachment

  • Appointment of Jérôme Serve as CFO (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c5de765c-cd6b-434c-916f-5ea09d18084a)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
