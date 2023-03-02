DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 28/02/2023

Paris, 2 March 2023, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY

Number of exercisable voting rights Date Class of shares Number of Number of theoretical voting shares rights (excluding shares bought back by the Company*) Ordinary shares 102,953,566 102,953,566 102,865,765 (par value of EUR1,25) 28 February 2023 Preferred shares 0 0 0 (par value of EUR1,25) Total 102,953,566 102,953,566 102,865,765

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights.

