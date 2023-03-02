Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Tradegate
02.03.23
10:19 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,110
-0,42 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
02.03.2023 | 18:07
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 28/02/2023

DJ RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 28/02/2023

RUBIS RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 28/02/2023 02-March-2023 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, 2 March 2023, 5:45 pm

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES PURSUANT TO ARTICLE L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY 

Number of exercisable voting rights 
Date      Class of shares  Number of   Number of theoretical voting 
                 shares     rights             (excluding shares bought back by the 
                                        Company*) 
        Ordinary shares 
                 102,953,566  102,953,566          102,865,765 
        (par value of 
        EUR1,25) 
28 February 
2023      Preferred shares 
                 0       0               0 
        (par value of 
        EUR1,25) 
        Total       102,953,566  102,953,566          102,865,765

* Shares bought back by the Company are deprived of voting rights. 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal Department 
       Tel: +(33)1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as of 28/02/2023 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   RUBIS 
       46, rue Boissière 
       75116 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:     +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:    investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:   www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:     FR0013269123 
Euronext   RUI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 1572465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1572465 02-March-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1572465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2023 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
