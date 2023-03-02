Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.03.2023 | 18:54
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Serhiy Tron: Bitcoin May Grow up to $30 Thousand in the First Half of 2023

KYIV, Ukraine, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin has a chance to reach $30 thousand in the first half of 2023, and then start moving up to $40 thousand. The main reasons for its growth are the shortage of investment assets, investment activity in the Asian region, military and political instability in the world caused by the war in Ukraine.

The cryptoinvestor and founder of White Rock Management Serhiy Tron wrote about that in his column on the Ukrainian Information Agency Ukrainian News.

"Bitcoin has every chance to reach the level of $30 thousand in the first half of 2023, and then continue rising to $35-40 thousand. The progress of cryptocurrencies is unstoppable, and there are at least three factors that will stimulate interest in Bitcoin. Firstly, in recent years there is a deficit of investment assets in the world. We do not see a pull of new promising projects that could interest investors, which is why they pay attention to the cryptocurrency market more often than usual" says the founder of White Rock Management.

The crypto investor mentions that the Asian region is experiencing an increase in investment activity.

"Secondly, there is an increase in investment activity in the crypto market in the Asian region, where I see a great prospect and investment volumes. Local regulators stimulate it. For example, in the fall of 2022, the authorities of Hong Kong, claiming the status of an Asian crypto hub, promised from June 1, 2023 to legalize retail operations with crypto and other digital assets, as well as exchange-traded investment funds working with these assets" explains the author of the blog.

According to the investor, another factor affecting the possible growth of the bitcoin exchange rate is the military actions in Ukraine.

"Thirdly, the war in Ukraine has predictably increased the overall military and political instability of the planet. At the same time, it stimulated the flow of part of the capital to the crypto market to increase the secrecy of investments and settlements. Hence, demand for Bitcoin is growing regularly and supports its quotes. The bitcoin exchange rate has been steadily rising since December 2022. In the first two weeks of 2023, it quickly looming around $24 thousand, at times reaching $25 thousand with a further positive upward trend," sums up Serhiy Tron.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/serhiy-tron--bitcoin-may-grow-up-to-30-thousand-in-the-first-half-of-2023-301761278.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.