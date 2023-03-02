Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More the $4.4 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Brazil Data Center Market by 2028, Around 15 Submarine Cables Connected to Brazil and Several Significant Markets - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Brazil data center market to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% during 2022-2028. There are 51 existing and 22 upcoming data center facilities in Brazil. The factors driving the Brazilian data center market include adopting cloud-based services, 5G network connectivity, big data & Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, adoption of AI, rise in digitalization, and renewable energy procurement.
TO KNOW MORE DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3721
Brazil is the major data center market that contributes more than 50% of data center investments in Latin America. Many data centers in the country provide hosting services to the cloud providers that drive data center investments. The Brazil data center market is witnessing the entry of foreign companies into the data center market through the acquisition of local colocation service providers. For instance, in December 2022, Aligned, a US data center firm, announced to acquire ODATA, a Brazilian colocation data center service firm. ODATA is involved in the construction of the RJ01 Data Center (Phase 1) in Rio de Janeiro, which is expected to be operational by H1 2023.
BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 4.43 Billion
Market Size - Area (2028)
603 thousand sq. Feet
Market Size -Power Capacity (2028)
120 MW
CAGR (Investment) (2022-2028)
8.26 %
Historic Year
2021-2022
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Dynamics
·Adoption of Cloud-based Services Driving Data Center Investments
·Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments
·A Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil
Page Number
115
LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3721
Foreign investors are expanding their footprints in Brazil by acquiring local colocation providers. For instance, Aligned, the US-based data center operator, announced the acquisition of ODATA, a Brazilian data center company. In addition, Stonepeak acquired Lumen Technologies' Latin American data center operations and rebranded it as Cirion.
Around 15 submarine cables connect the Brazil data center market to several significant markets. The Firmina submarine cable, which will be operational in 2023 and connects Brazil with Argentina, Uruguay, and the US, will be deployed next. Algar Telecom, Brisanet Telecommunications, Carlo Brazil, Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), TIM Brasil, Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), Sercomtel, and other telecom providers are also contributing to the rollout of 5G network services throughout the nation. Additionally, many sectors integrate 5G network services into their daily operations to automate services, improve communication efficiency, and implement remote monitoring. Approximately 56% of businesses have 5G connectivity on their strategic agendas, according to KPMG Brazil.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 51
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 22
- Coverage: 8 States
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Brazil
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Brazil's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3721
REPORT COVERAGE:
This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Sao Paulo
- Other States
DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3721
VENDOR ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Aceco TI
- Constructora Sudamericana
- Fluor Corporation
- Jacobs Engineering
- Quark
- ZFB Group
- Zeittec
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Bosch Security and Safety Systems
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Daikin Applied
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Munters
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Panduit
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Ascenty
- Angola Cables
- Ava Telecom
- Equinix
- GlobeNet
- Lumen Technologies
- Nabiax
- ODATA
- Onex Data Center
- Scala Data Centers
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Brazil
- Historical Market Scenario
- 50+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Center Capacity by States
- States Covered
- Sao Paulo
- Other States
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Brazil
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors for Brazil's Market
- Investment Opportunities in Brazil
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Brazil
- Colocation Services Market in Brazil
- Retail vs. Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- The breakup of Construction Cost
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Chapter 7: Geography Segmentation
- Sao Paulo
- Other States
Chapter 8: Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
Chapter 9: Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
KNOW MORE ABOUT THE MARKET: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/brazil-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report-2025
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:
Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Latin America data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.03 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 9.11 billion by 2027. Latin America's data center market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, And Argentina. All countries in Latin America will see more and more installations of submarine network connectivity, leading to higher data center development driven by efforts from government agencies, telecommunication service providers, and utility providers.
Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Colombia data center market will witness investments of over USD 705 million by 2028. The country has the fourth-largest economy among all Latin American countries. The economic freedom score of Colombia stands at 65.1, higher than the world's average, attracting data center investments into the country. Huawei has planned to expand into the Latin American market with its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Colombia, offering cloud services.
Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Argentina data center market will witness investments of USD 300.5 million by 2027. Adopting cloud infrastructure, Growth in Inland Cable and Fiber Connectivity, rising adoption of big data and IoT, and Procurement of Renewable Energy will drive data center development in Argentina.
Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Peru data center market size was valued at USD 94.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 178.7 million by 2027. Peru is one of the upcoming markets in Latin America. Adopting digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country. Cloud service providers are expanding their presence in the country; for instance, in 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the development of a new cloud region that provides public and private cloud services. Also, the Peruvian market as IBM, Microsoft, and Huawei Cloud presence.
ABOUT US:????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.???
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.???
CONTACT US?
Call: +1-312-235-2040???
????????? +1 302 469 0707???
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com?
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us?
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog?
Website: https://www.arizton.com/?
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014559/BRAZIL_DATA_CENTER_MARKET.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/more-the-4-4-billion-investment-opportunities-in-the-brazil-data-center-market-by-2028--around-15-submarine-cables-connected-to-brazil-and-several-significant-markets--arizton-301761254.html