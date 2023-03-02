Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More the $4.4 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Brazil Data Center Market by 2028, Around 15 Submarine Cables Connected to Brazil and Several Significant Markets - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Brazil data center market to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% during 2022-2028. There are 51 existing and 22 upcoming data center facilities in Brazil. The factors driving the Brazilian data center market include adopting cloud-based services, 5G network connectivity, big data & Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, adoption of AI, rise in digitalization, and renewable energy procurement.







Brazil is the major data center market that contributes more than 50% of data center investments in Latin America. Many data centers in the country provide hosting services to the cloud providers that drive data center investments. The Brazil data center market is witnessing the entry of foreign companies into the data center market through the acquisition of local colocation service providers. For instance, in December 2022, Aligned, a US data center firm, announced to acquire ODATA, a Brazilian colocation data center service firm. ODATA is involved in the construction of the RJ01 Data Center (Phase 1) in Rio de Janeiro, which is expected to be operational by H1 2023.

BRAZIL DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.43 Billion Market Size - Area (2028) 603 thousand sq. Feet Market Size -Power Capacity (2028) 120 MW CAGR (Investment) (2022-2028) 8.26 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics ·Adoption of Cloud-based Services Driving Data Center Investments ·Big Data & IoT Boosting Data Center Investments ·A Rise in Digital Economy in Brazil Page Number 115

Foreign investors are expanding their footprints in Brazil by acquiring local colocation providers. For instance, Aligned, the US-based data center operator, announced the acquisition of ODATA, a Brazilian data center company. In addition, Stonepeak acquired Lumen Technologies' Latin American data center operations and rebranded it as Cirion.

Around 15 submarine cables connect the Brazil data center market to several significant markets. The Firmina submarine cable, which will be operational in 2023 and connects Brazil with Argentina, Uruguay, and the US, will be deployed next. Algar Telecom, Brisanet Telecommunications, Carlo Brazil, Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), TIM Brasil, Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), Vivo (Telefônica Brazil), Sercomtel, and other telecom providers are also contributing to the rollout of 5G network services throughout the nation. Additionally, many sectors integrate 5G network services into their daily operations to automate services, improve communication efficiency, and implement remote monitoring. Approximately 56% of businesses have 5G connectivity on their strategic agendas, according to KPMG Brazil.

This report analyses the Brazil data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Sao Paulo



Other States

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3721

KNOW MORE ABOUT THE MARKET: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/brazil-data-center-market-investment-analysis-report-2025

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Latin America Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: Latin America data center market witnessed investments of USD 6.03 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 9.11 billion by 2027. Latin America's data center market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Bolivia, And Argentina. All countries in Latin America will see more and more installations of submarine network connectivity, leading to higher data center development driven by efforts from government agencies, telecommunication service providers, and utility providers.

Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Colombia data center market will witness investments of over USD 705 million by 2028. The country has the fourth-largest economy among all Latin American countries. The economic freedom score of Colombia stands at 65.1, higher than the world's average, attracting data center investments into the country. Huawei has planned to expand into the Latin American market with its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Colombia, offering cloud services.

Argentina Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Argentina data center market will witness investments of USD 300.5 million by 2027. Adopting cloud infrastructure, Growth in Inland Cable and Fiber Connectivity, rising adoption of big data and IoT, and Procurement of Renewable Energy will drive data center development in Argentina.

Peru Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Peru data center market size was valued at USD 94.4 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 178.7 million by 2027. Peru is one of the upcoming markets in Latin America. Adopting digital technologies and cloud-based services in various sectors drives data center investments in the country. Cloud service providers are expanding their presence in the country; for instance, in 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the development of a new cloud region that provides public and private cloud services. Also, the Peruvian market as IBM, Microsoft, and Huawei Cloud presence.

