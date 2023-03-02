Virtual Science Releases Innovative AI-driven Product Features for Healthcare Stakeholder Advisory Engagements which Enables Life Science Enterprise-wide Insight Generation and Faster Decision-making

The enterprise features of this platform enable the collection of all advisory board data sets from multiple activities, countries and stakeholder groups which helps identify and act on new insights more efficiently and effectively.

Virtual Science's medically-tuned AI features deliver qualitative and quantitative actionable insights and analytics regarding advisory board interactive activities.

The AI application removes the need for costly and time-consuming medical report writing.

This platform is enterprise-scalable and designed to empower global and local teams, ensuring thousands of colleagues across companies can quickly share knowledge and drive action, bringing treatment to patients faster.

Tom Hughes, the CEO of Virtual Science outlines the impact that the AI platform is already having:

"We've developed a revolutionary approach to advisory board processes to help organizations move faster at scale, to make decisions that bring their treatments to patients that need them. This process can be continuous, and our medically tuned AI platform replaces the need for dependencies on complex medical writing to create an advisory board report."

"It is a very exciting time for Virtual Science as we are working with world-leading pharmaceutical organizations. Senior leaders are seeing this approach as a smart way to speed up organizational decision-making, to get ahead of the competition."

Chin Han Chen, Chief Technology Officer of Virtual Science and longtime expert in the field of AI, added:

"We have medically trained our AI platform to comprehensively capture and analyze healthcare stakeholder interactions. It is the first time that this technology has been used in the scientific advisory board setting, leading to smarter, faster enterprise-wide decision-making."

Gathering healthcare stakeholder insights is often time-consuming, requiring a lot of deliberations and consultations. However, Virtual Science is working to help clients in the sector to enhance the process, ensuring a more seamless and faster process without compromising the quality of the decision or output.

These solutions equip life science teams to have compliant interactions with healthcare professionals, patient communities and decision-makers in a virtual environment that improves strategic decision-making.

