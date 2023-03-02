The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with ARway, Nextech AR, Vista Gold, INEO Tech and Datametrex Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with ARway, Nextech AR, Vista Gold, INEO Tech and Datametrex discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

ARway Corp (CSE:ARWY)(OTCPK:ARWYF) announces wayfinding pilot & partnership with ERNACT

ARway (ARWY) has announced a digital transformation pilot project with wayfinding and content for the Donegal County Museum in Letterkenny, Ireland. This pilot is part of a larger European digital transformation project through ERNACT. The pilot project was implemented by the Ernact team in Ireland using the ARway platform to engage museum visitors. ARway CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about ARway, click here.

Nextech AR's (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQX:NEXCF) Toggle3D launches new machine learning and computer vision technology

Nextech AR (NTAR) has launched new machine learning and computer vision technology for the Toggle3D platform. These features will provide opportunities for developers looking to create complex virtual experiences with minimal effort. Nextech AR Solutions is a metaverse company active in augmented reality, 3D modelling, holograms and 360° portals. CEO Evan Gappelberg met with Sabrina Phillips to shed light on the news.

For the full interview with Evan Gappelberg and to learn about Nextech AR, click here.

Vista Gold (TSX:VGZ) encouraged by potential from Mt Todd's smaller-scale development plan

Vista Gold (VGZ) declared that the development of the Mt Todd gold project at a smaller initial scale could deliver promising results. The company is considering significantly lower initial capital costs while preserving the opportunity for subsequent expansion or staged development. The Mt Todd gold project is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia. Vista President and CEO Frederick Earnest met with Sabrina Phillips to provide some insights into this strategy.

For the full interview with Frederick Earnest and to learn about Vista Gold, click here.

INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV:INEO) achieves record revenue in Q2

INEO Tech Corp. (INEO) recorded a 50 per cent increase in revenue and a 92 per cent increase in gross profit in the second quarter. INEO generated $386,425 of revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022. INEO generated $181,210 in gross profit for the three months ended December 31, 2022. INEO operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, met with Sabrina Phillips to discuss the company's progress.

For the full interview with Kyle Hall and to learn about INEO Tech Corp., click here.

Datametrex (TSXV:DM) subsidiary Nexalogy launches Analytics GPT beta program for SMEs

Datametrex (DM) Artificial Intelligence subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics, is launching a beta program for its new Analytics GPT software. The program offers small to medium enterprises the opportunity to sign up for exclusive access to Nexalogy's Analytics GPT software. AnalyticsGPT extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. CEO Marshall Gunter met with Sabrina Phillips to highlight the benefits of the Analytics GPT software.

For the full interview with Marshall Gunter and to learn about Datametrex, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit? The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

DISCLAIMER: Report Card Canada Media Ltd. ("Report Card") is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market Herald Limited, an Australian company ("Market Herald"). Report Card is not an advisory service, and does not offer, buy, sell, or provide any other rating, analysis or opinion on the securities we discuss. We are retained and compensated by the companies that we provide information on to assist them with making information available to the public. All information available on themarketherald.ca and/or this press release should be considered as commercial advertisement and not an endorsement, offer or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Report Card is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority in any province or territory of Canada, will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies and do not provide nor claim to provide investment advice or recommendations to any visitor of this site or readers of any content on or originating from themarketherald.ca. Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees may from time to time acquire, hold or sell securities and/or commodities and/or commodity futures contracts in certain underlying companies mentioned in this site and which may also be clients of Market Herald's affiliates. In such instances, Market Herald and/or its affiliates and/or their respective officers, directors or employees will use all reasonable efforts to avoid engaging in activities that would lead to conflicts of interest and Market Herald and/or its affiliates will use all reasonable efforts to comply with conflicts of interest disclosures and regulations to minimize any conflict. All the information on this document and/or the website - themarketherald.ca - is published in good faith and for general information purpose only. Report Card does not make any warranties about the completeness, reliability, and accuracy of this information. Any action you take upon the information you find on this document and/or website (themarketherald.ca) is strictly at your own risk. Report Card will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of our website. From our website, you can visit other websites by following hyperlinks to such external sites. While we strive to provide only quality links to useful and ethical websites, we have no control over the content and nature of these sites. These links to other websites do not imply a recommendation for all the content found on these sites. Site owners and content may change without notice and may occur before we have the opportunity to remove a link which may have gone 'bad'. Please be also aware that when you leave our website, other sites may have different privacy policies and terms which are beyond our control. Please be sure to check the Privacy Policies of these sites as well as their "Terms of Service" before engaging in any business or uploading any information.

CONTACT:

The Market Herald

marketing@themarketherald.ca

themarketherald.ca

SOURCE:?The Market Herald

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741744/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-ARway-Nextech-AR-Vista-Gold-INEO-Tech-and-Datametrex-Discussing-Their-Latest-News