KBRA Europe (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Fondo De Titulización, RMBS Miravet 2023-1 (Miravet 2023-1). The transaction is a static RMBS securitisation collateralised by restructured, reperforming and non-performing mortgage loans (RPL/NPL). The underlying collateral consists of a €307.6 million portfolio of seasoned predominantly first lien performing, re-performing and non-performing mortgages that are secured by residential (92.0%) and commercial (8.0%) properties located in Spain. The loans in the portfolio were originated by Abanca Corporacíon Bancaria S.A. (Abanca, 17.3%), Caixa de Ahorros de Vigo, Ourense y Pontevedra (Caixanova, 20.7%), Caja de Ahorros de Galicia (Caixa Galicia, 56.7%), Banco Caixa Geral, S.A. (1.9%), Bankoa, S.A. (2.1%), CXG Crédito Familiar Corporación Caixagalicia, E.F.C., S.A. (Caixagalicia, 0.8%), and Banco Echeverría (0.5%). Caixanova and Caixagalicia were merged into Novacaixagalicia (NCG Bank) in November 2010 and are now part of Abanca; Abanca was renamed from NCG Bank in December 2014.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

