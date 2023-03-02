Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Zweite Raketenstufe gezündet! Fast 30% Kursgewinn & neues Hoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Tradegate
02.03.23
17:41 Uhr
127,75 Euro
-0,33
-0,26 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
128,66130,7422:13
129,15130,2022:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2023 | 21:38
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forbes Names Whirlpool Corporation One of 'America's Best Large Employers'

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) announced it has been named to Forbes' 2023 list of the "America's Best Large Employers." This marks the second consecutive year that Whirlpool has appeared on the annual list, which recognizes 500 companies across 45 different industries that are admired for their commitment to support and empower their U.S. workforce.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, we are honored to once again be recognized by Forbes as one of the best employers in America and we are proud of our company culture," said Carey Martin, chief human resources officer for Whirlpool Corporation. "This recognition is a testament to the more than 61,000 employees worldwide, who have the space to bring out their best and are challenged to make a real impact that will ultimately reach millions of homes."

For over 111 years, Whirlpool Corporation has taken meaningful action to foster a culture where employees feel at home. The company has evolved its employee engagement approach to create a consistent feedback loop from employees via surveys, town hall meetings and discussions. This has enabled the Whirlpool Corporation to gauge the extent to which employees feel a positive connection to the company and take focused actions to maintain a thriving work environment.

To create its annual list, Forbes partnered with Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, to survey more than 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The survey asks participants to rate employers according to various topics including how likely they are to recommend the company to friends and family.

Whirlpool Corporation is regularly recognized as a leading company in efforts related to employee engagement and support. The company was recently named to Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, CNBC and Just Capital's list of America's most JUST companies, and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. The company is also regularly recognized for its strong culture of volunteerism and corporate social responsibility, with awards such as America's Most Responsible Companies from Newsweek, and for its commitment to House+Home with multiple charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, United Way, and a 23-year relationship with Habitat for Humanity International.

Click here to see the full list of Forbes "America's Best Large Employers" for 2023.

View original content here

Whirlpool Corporation, Thursday, March 2, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741762/Forbes-Names-Whirlpool-Corporation-One-of-Americas-Best-Large-Employers

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.