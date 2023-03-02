New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - Student Leadership Network (SL Network), a nonprofit dedicated to achieving equity in education by helping students in diverse, underserved communities nationwide gain access to higher education, today announces its inaugural Whole Girl Education National Conference on March 16-18 at Barnard College in New York City. The Whole Girl Education National Conference will provide an opportunity for an exploration of whole girl theory and practice, and the ways school leaders, teachers, and educators of girls and gender-expansive youth can build connected communities that promote the well-being of their students.

This year's conference theme is CONNECTED COMMUNITIES. Interactive breakout sessions will explore this theme with practical applications that strengthen connections in the classroom, build a school culture of belonging, and promote broader community engagement. This event will bring together educators from across the country to hear from leading voices in education, including:

•Dr. Monique Couvson, the award-winning author of Pushout and a social justice scholar focused on education, civil rights, and juvenile and criminal justice.

•Melissa Kilby, the head of Girl Up and a global thought leader on girls' leadership, youth activism, and non-profit management.

•Dr. Bettina Love, the award-winning author and professor focused on strengthening public education through abolitionist teaching, Black joy, and anti-racism.

•Yolonda Marshall, the CEO of Student Leadership Network, has committed nearly two decades of her life working to ensure that children growing up in underserved communities across the country receive the education they deserve.

•Rachel Simmons, New York Times bestselling author, educator, and executive coach helping people be more authentic, assertive, and resilient.



Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts in the field, participate in interactive sessions and workshops, and network with peers. Conference topics will include:

• The importance of developing strong relationships with students

• Culturally-responsive teaching for safe and healing learning spaces

• Cultivating student voice and leadership skills in and out of the classroom

• Building a strong and supported staff that stays

• And more!

"We recognize that the well-being of girls and gender-expansive youth is essential to the health and success of our society," said Yolonda Marshall, SL Network CEO. "We look forward to exploring how we can create connected communities that create a more equitable and inclusive environment for all."

For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.eventleaf.com/e/WGENationalConference.

Student Leadership Network



About Student Leadership Network

Student Leadership Network empowers young people from underserved communities to access educational opportunities that prepare them to lead successful lives. SL Network impacts nearly 17,000 students at 29 New York public schools and 13 all-girls schools across the country through its three pillar programs:

•The Young Women's Leadership Schools (TYWLS), a high-performing network of all-girls NYC public schools. The TYWLS "whole girl" model centers the experience of girls by offering comprehensive college and career awareness; collaborative real-world learning in STEM; social-emotional support; and a powerful leadership development lens. Nearly 100% of TYWLS students are accepted into college, are four times more likely to attain a four-year college degree than their peers nationally, and pursue STEM majors at nearly twice the rate of girls nationally.

•CollegeBound Initiative (CBI), a comprehensive college access program for young women and men. CBI students graduating from our partner high schools achieve four-year college degrees at approximately four times the rate of their national peers.

•Young Women's Leadership Network (YWLN), a national network of all-girls schools, including affiliate schools in California, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New York, and North Carolina.

Media Contact Information

Jheramis A. H. Collado, CPACC

jcollado@studentleadershipnetwork.org

