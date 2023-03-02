Garden City, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - New York law firm The James Firm has released details about its company-wide restructuring expansion, as it now represents several CAURD cannabis license winners. New York state officially legalized recreational marijuana use in March 2021, leading those who have obtained licenses to seek legal counsel as they set up dispensaries and other businesses.

The James Firm specializes in hospitality and liquor licensing, as well as corporate matters, and felt that its background navigating the complexity of corporate law - as well as its team's experience with liquor licensing - translated well into the cannabis industry. Thus, The James Firm opened up its services as of 2022 to include comprehensive legal support to clients in the cannabis industry.

Services include advising clients on all aspects of licensing and operations, and assisting with the preparation of the initial application for an Adult Use Dispensary License before the Office of Cannabis Management. With their expertise in this field, the firm helps clients navigate the complex process of obtaining a cannabis license and ensures their compliance with all relevant regulations. The goal of the firm is to provide their clients with the legal support they need to succeed in the cannabis industry.

By expanding its services, The James Firm hopes to better meet the changing needs of its clients and provide a more comprehensive range of legal support. In addition, expanding into the cannabis industry offers the firm a competitive advantage, as this industry is still new to the region. By servicing this complex industry, The James Firm hopes to attract new clients and retain existing ones by providing a one-stop-shop for their legal needs.

Founder and main attorney Michael James Jr. states that expanding the firm's service should diversify its revenue streams. "Offering new services can always help a law firm reduce its dependence on a single area of practice," he says. "In addition, moving into the cannabis industry will provide opportunities for us to develop our skills and expertise, leading to personal and professional growth."

He adds that the decision to represent CAURD license winners is a response to market trends. By opening up a new avenue of legal representation, The James Firm can respond to changing market trends in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

"We already specialize in hospitality and corporate law," James states. "We now represent 6 CAURD license winners and are excited to learn and grow within the cannabis industry, which offers not just recreational products that are in demand with consumers, but a plethora of medical applications as well."

He shares that in late 2022, New York's Office of Cannabis Management granted 36 CAURD winners and announced that by 2023, it planned to issue 175 total licenses. "We can see that cannabis is becoming an established industry here in New York," James says. "We'd like to become the go-to law firm for businesses looking to become cultivators, open dispensaries, and more."

It's important to note that the regulations for Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses are still in the process of being finalized and applications are expected to open soon. With this in mind, The James Firm is already helping clients to start preparing for the application process. The preparation process can be long and complex, with researching requirements, gathering necessary documentation, and more.

The firm's well-established liquor licensing, real estate, and corporate law practices, combined with its extensive experience with community boards in New York, sets it apart in the competitive application process with the Office of Cannabis Management. The firm's expertise and established relationships in these areas give it a unique advantage in navigating the complex application process and securing successful outcomes for its clients.

The James Firm is a law firm based in New York that represents entrepreneurial clients in all stages of the business cycle across the five boroughs of New York City and Long Island. The firm focuses on corporate law practice, hospitality, liquor licensing, and cannabis licensing and operational aspects.

