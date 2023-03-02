St John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2023) - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) continues its outreach program in New Brunswick to support Black entrepreneurship. BBPA visited the region last year and is returning to continue its mission to empower and uplift Black business owners across the country.

As part of the Black Entrepreneurship Program funded by the Federal government, BBPA will again deliver its BAIDS (Business Advisory Implementation Development Services) program, a national outreach initiative aimed at providing resources and support to Black entrepreneurs. The program includes business planning assistance, access to funding and financing options, legal support, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Nadine Spencer, CEO of BBPA, said, "This outreach is an extension of our ongoing efforts to empower and enable Black business owners across Canada. Our promise to the Black business community is that we remember them, we understand the challenges and we are here to work with them. We want to level the playing field for Black entrepreneurs, one business at a time"

Frances Delsol, VP Partnership, Outreach and Procurement at the BBPA, said, "Our outreach in New Brunswick is part of our continued efforts to support Black entrepreneurship across Canada. This partnership with Black Business Professional Inc and PRUDE Inc will help us better understand the unique challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs in the region and provide the necessary support for their success."

BBPA visited the region last spring as part of our ongoing work to promote and support Black entrepreneurship. The partnership with local organizations is an extension of this outreach, and BBPA is committed to working with the community to provide the resources and support necessary for Black entrepreneurs to thrive.

On Saturday the BBPA team will visit businesses around Saint John and neighboring towns to learn more about the local Black business community and offer support where needed.

Outreach Details:

Friday March 3, 2023, BAIDS program workshop from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at ConnexionWorks, located at 1 Germain Street, Saint John NB E2L 2H7.

Presentation will be followed by networking opportunities at Crave Lounge from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm, located at 32 Grannan St, Saint John, NB E2L 2C5.

Saturday March 4, the team will visit and provide support to local businesses

For more information on the BAIDS program and BBPA's work to support Black entrepreneurs, please visit the BBPA website at www.bbpa.org.

Media Contact:

Nadine Spencer

Nadine@bbpa.org

416-315 0697

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the BBPA National Scholarships, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email nadine@bbpa.org.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157015