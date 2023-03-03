Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - The bit avatar of Yang Jie, the Chairman of China Mobile, made his debut at the opening ceremony of Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in this manner. Together with the General Manager of China Mobile, Dong Xin, Yang Jie delivered an immersive keynote speech via his digital-intelligent avatar, showcasing the innovative achievements of China Mobile's new generation information technology that integrates the digital and the real economy.

Bit Avatar of Yang Jie



The bit avatar of Yang Jie was created by a comprehensive use of technologies such as facial modeling, expression transfer, and speech synthesis which can simulate human appearance and behavior and may eventually achieve a "digital replica" of thoughts in the future. This was the first time that Yang Jie, Chairman of China Mobile, attended an event in this image. During the speech delivered by the bit avatar, the appearance, voice, and body language were indistinguishable from Yang Jie's physical presence.

Yang Jie

Yang Jie stated that in the future, with the ever-faster digital transformation of the economy and society, more extensive growth opportunities are underway for the information and communication industry.

Yang Jie



The Metaverse is a new highland for digital economy development. It is expected to make up over 30% of the digital economy by 2032, creating a new frontier of a network power and digital China and for the integration of the digital and real economies. It also serves as a new driving force and advantage for the high-quality development of digital economy. As the national team and main force of a network power, digital China, and smart society, China Mobile plans to focus on 5G, computing force network, and smart platform to systematically establish a new information infrastructure for digital economy. With an innovative information service system of "Connectivity + Computing Force + Capability", China Mobile aims to empower all walks of life and promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy. Furthermore, through "Content + Technology + Integrated innovation", China Mobile aims to promote the coordinated development of material civilization and spiritual civilization to continuously meet people's longing for a better life and thus contribute to the Chinese-style modernization.

