ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) ("PARAGON"), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Consolidated net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $51.5 million, representing 20.4% and 22.1% reported and constant currency growth, respectively. Consolidated net revenue for the full year 2022 was $181.4 million, representing 23.0% and 24.5% reported and constant currency growth, respectively. U.S. net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 was $45.3 million and $158.1 million, respectively, contributing to a 22% growth rate for the year ended 2022. International net revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 was $6.2 million and $23.3 million, respectively, contributing to a 34% reported growth rate and a 47% constant currency growth rate for the year ended 2022.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 82%, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin for the full year of 2022 was 82% compared to 81% for the full year of 2021.

Research and development costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses $51.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $40.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $46.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Research and development costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses $184.0 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $130.2 million in the full year of 2021.

Net loss $38.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loss $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and net loss of $9.7 million for the third quarter 2022. Net loss $67.3 million for the full year of 2022 compared to net loss $13.7 million for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA ($1.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and ($2.7) million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA ($10.7) million for the full year of 2022 compared to $3.1 million for the full year of 2021.

"P28 continued to deliver exceptional revenue growth throughout 2022, including 25% constant currency growth for the full year 2022, driven by our innovative and expanding foot and ankle portfolio in the hands of our best-in-class global commercial team," said Albert DaCosta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Also, during 2022, our first full calendar year as a public company, we made significant strategic investments across all aspects of our business, positioning P28 for continued momentum and increased operating leverage into 2023 and beyond."

2023 Net Revenue Guidance

The Company expects 2023 net revenue to be $214 to $218 million, representing 18% to 20% reported growth compared to 2022.

The Company's 2023 Revenue Guidance assumes foreign currency translation rates remain consistent with current foreign currency translation rates.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Paragon 28, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 38,468 $ 109,352 Trade receivables 37,687 25,939 Inventories, net 60,948 40,241 Income taxes receivable 615 920 Other current assets 4,658 3,078 Total current assets 142,376 179,530 Property and equipment, net 61,938 32,181 Intangible assets, net 22,387 16,505 Goodwill 25,465 6,329 Deferred income taxes 148 - Other assets 1,795 - Total assets $ 254,109 $ 234,545 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,939 $ 13,028 Accrued expenses 26,807 18,232 Accrued legal settlement 22,000 - Other current liabilities 3,844 1,929 Current maturities of long-term debt 728 153 Income taxes payable 184 615 Total current liabilities 68,502 33,957 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt net, less current maturities 42,182 7,476 Other long-term liabilities 1,628 840 Deferred income taxes 342 78 Income taxes payable 527 - Total liabilities 113,181 42,351 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 78,684,107 and 77,360,806 shares issued, and 77,770,588 and 76,447,287 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 776 763 Additional paid in capital 213,956 197,868 Accumulated deficit (67,789 ) (463 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (33 ) 8 Treasury stock, at cost; 913,519 shares as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (5,982 ) (5,982 ) Total stockholders' equity 140,928 192,194 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 254,109 $ 234,545

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 51,508 $ 42,774 $ 181,383 $ 147,464 Cost of goods sold 9,537 7,815 32,457 28,024 Gross profit 41,971 34,959 148,926 119,440 Operating expenses Research and development costs 6,550 4,873 24,650 16,128 Selling, general, and administrative 44,466 35,078 159,323 114,087 Legal settlement 27,000 - 27,000 - Total operating expenses 78,016 39,951 210,973 130,215 Operating loss (36,045 ) (4,992 ) (62,047 ) (10,775 ) Other (expense) income Other expense (1,824 ) (362 ) (1,214 ) (486 ) Interest expense (1,264 ) (545 ) (4,129 ) (1,719 ) Total other expense (3,088 ) (906 ) (5,343 ) (2,205 ) Loss before income taxes (39,133 ) (5,898 ) (67,390 ) (12,980 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (370 ) 276 (64 ) 713 Net loss $ (38,763 ) $ (6,174 ) $ (67,326 ) $ (13,693 )

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (67,326 ) $ (13,693 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,728 8,961 Allowance for doubtful accounts 155 1,022 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 485 2,821 Stock-based compensation 10,365 4,948 Employee stock purchase program 213 - Amortization of debt issuance costs 599 576 Change in fair value of earnout liabilities 1,280 440 Deferred income taxes (514 ) 170 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (71 ) 237 Other 477 31 Changes in other assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (12,013 ) (6,461 ) Inventories (21,512 ) (11,098 ) Other assets (3,012 ) (2,468 ) Accounts payable 1,895 3,431 Accrued expenses 2,317 7,095 Accrued legal settlement 22,000 - Income tax receivable/payable 391 671 Other liabilities 1,362 - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (49,181 ) (3,317 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of office building (18,300 ) - Purchases of property and equipment (22,813 ) (18,296 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 897 799 Purchases of intangible assets (1,973 ) (2,993 ) Acquisition, net of cash received (18,504 ) (15,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (60,693 ) (35,490 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on note payable - related party - - Payments on revolving credit facility - - Proceeds from draw on term loan 20,000 - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 16,000 10,000 Payments on long-term debt (570 ) (6,034 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (732 ) (3,139 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock - 1,001 Proceeds from IPO, net of issuance costs - 129,384 Proceeds from issuance of Series B capital stock, net of issuance costs - - Payments on treasury stock repurchased - (561 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,271 445 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 518 - Payments on earnout liability (1,000 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 39,487 131,096 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (497 ) (438 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash (70,884 ) 91,851 Cash at beginning of period 109,352 17,501 Cash at end of period $ 38,468 $ 109,352 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for taxes $ 1,103 $ 678 Cash paid for interest 3,073 1,086 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable 3,402 881 Series B convertible preferred stock dividend - -

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (38,763 ) $ (6,174 ) $ (67,326 ) $ (13,693 ) Interest expense 1,264 545 4,129 1,719 Income tax (benefit) expense (370 ) 276 (64 ) 713 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,104 2,884 13,728 8,987 Stock based compensation expense 3,313 2,201 10,365 4,948 Employee stock purchase plan expense 113 - 213 - Change in fair value of earnout liability (1) 1,855 380 1,280 440 Legal Settlement (2) 27,000 - 27,000 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,484 ) $ 112 $ (10,675 ) $ 3,114

__________________ (1) Represents non-cash change in the fair value of earnout liabilities. (2) Represents a non-recurring expense to settle the Wright Medical litigation claims

PARAGON 28, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Constant-Currency Revenue Growth (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Increase

(Decrease) 2022 2021 % Increase

(Decrease) Total Consolidated Revenues As Reported $ 51,508 $ 42,774 20.4 % $ 181,383 $ 147,464 23.0 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates 706 - * 2,149 - * Constant-currency net revenues $ 52,214 $ 42,774 22.1 % $ 183,532 $ 147,464 24.5 % Total International Revenues As Reported $ 6,184 $ 4,677 32.2 % $ 23,278 $ 17,352 34.2 % Impact of foreign currency exchange rates 706 - * 2,149 - * Constant-currency net revenues $ 6,890 $ 4,677 47.3 % $ 25,427 $ 17,352 46.5 % ______________ * Not Meaningful

