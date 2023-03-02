CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) ("ChargePoint"), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

"ChargePoint delivered its largest sequential revenue growth to date and another record quarter, although below our guidance range as supply challenges for our DC solutions and quarter end shipment challenges at this growth rate persisted," said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. "We continued to extend our technology and market leadership position across North America and Europe this year while driving 94% year-over-year growth and delivering improving gross margin and better operating expense leverage as we progress toward profitability."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue. Fourth quarter revenue was $152.8 million, up 93% from $79.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $122.3 million, up 109% from $58.7 million in the prior year's same quarter and subscription revenue was $25.7 million, up 50% from $17.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Gross Margin. Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin improved sequentially to 22%, but was flat to the prior year's same quarter. Fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, improved sequentially to 23%, but was down from 24% in the prior year's same quarter.

Net Income/Loss. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $78.0 million, as compared to $60.1 million in the prior year's same quarter primarily due to a $16.9 million fair value gain of the assumed common stock warrant liability in the prior year quarter and higher stock-based compensation expense in the current quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss in the fourth quarter, which primarily excludes $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense, $3.0 million amortization expense from acquired intangible assets and other items, was $45.5 million as compared to $58.5 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Liquidity. As of January 31, 2023, cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet were $399.5 million, which includes $50.0 million of at-the-market share offering gross proceeds during the fourth quarter.

Shares Outstanding. As of January 31, 2023, there were approximately 348 million shares of common stock outstanding.

Full Fiscal 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue. For the full year, revenue was $468.1 million, an increase of 94% from $241.0 million in the prior year. Networked charging systems revenue for the full year was $363.6 million, an increase of 109% from $173.9 million, and subscription revenue was $85.3 million, up 59% from $53.5 million in the prior year.

Gross Margin. Full year GAAP gross margin was 18%, down from 22% in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, was 20%, down from 24% in the prior year.

Operating Expense. Full year GAAP operating expense was $427.7 million, an increase of 34% from $319.0 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP operating expense, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and other items, was $323.7 million, an increase of 35% from $240.0 million in the prior year but $6.3 million below ChargePoint's most recent full year non-GAAP operating expense guidance midpoint of $330.0 million.

Net Income/Loss. Full year GAAP net loss was $344.5 million as compared to $132.2 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP pre-tax net loss, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and other items, was $235.8 million as compared to $185.5 million in the prior year.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Guidance

For the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2023, ChargePoint expects revenue of $122 million to $132 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 56% as compared to the prior year's same quarter.

Conference Call Information

ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results and its outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint's investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the "Events and Presentations" section. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 158 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, prolonged and sustained increases in interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 8, 2022, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

ChargePoint has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing ChargePoint's financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring restructuring costs and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, earn-out-related payroll tax expense, non-recurring restructuring costs, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions and registration filings, and non-cash charges related to tax liabilities.

Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net income (loss) excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and the associated stock-based payroll tax expense, earn-out-related payroll tax expense, offering costs allocated to warrant liabilities, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions and registration filings, non-recurring restructuring costs, and non-cash charges related to the revaluation of warrants, tax liabilities, earn-out liabilities, and other financial instruments. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.

Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint's GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint's employees' compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint's operating results.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended

January 31, Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Networked charging systems $ 122,331 $ 58,665 $ 363,622 $ 173,850 Subscriptions 25,735 17,209 85,296 53,512 Other 4,761 3,467 19,176 13,644 Total revenue 152,827 79,341 468,094 241,006 Cost of revenue Networked charging systems 102,189 49,467 318,628 147,313 Subscriptions 14,110 10,083 51,416 31,190 Other 3,536 2,308 12,117 8,970 Total cost of revenue 119,835 61,858 382,161 187,473 Gross profit 32,992 17,483 85,933 53,533 Operating expenses Research and development 46,721 42,508 194,957 145,043 Sales and marketing 40,550 30,292 142,392 92,550 General and administrative 24,027 23,913 90,366 81,380 Total operating expenses 111,298 96,713 427,715 318,973 Loss from operations (78,306 ) (79,230 ) (341,782 ) (265,440 ) Interest income 2,063 26 5,534 98 Interest expense (2,966 ) - (9,434 ) (1,502 ) Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability - - - 9,237 Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities - 16,911 (24 ) 47,822 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability - - - 84,420 Transaction costs expensed - - - (7,031 ) Other income (expense), net 1,078 (575 ) (1,569 ) (2,775 ) Net loss before income taxes (78,131 ) (62,868 ) (347,275 ) (135,171 ) Benefit from income taxes (119 ) (2,719 ) (2,816 ) (2,930 ) Net loss $ (78,012 ) $ (60,149 ) $ (344,459 ) $ (132,241 ) Cumulative undeclared dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock - - - (4,292 ) Deemed dividends attributable to vested option holders - - - (51,855 ) Deemed dividends attributable to common stock warrants holders - - - (110,635 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (78,012 ) $ (60,149 ) $ (344,459 ) $ (299,023 ) Gain attributable to earnout shares issued - - - (84,420 ) Change in fair value of dilutive warrants - (17,027 ) - (68,223 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (78,012 ) $ (77,176 ) $ (344,459 ) $ (451,666 ) Net loss per share - Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.01 ) Net loss per share - Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.49 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 342,796,004 331,239,803 338,488,667 297,421,969 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 342,796,004 331,996,518 338,488,667 302,490,266

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, unaudited) January 31, 2023 January 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 264,162 $ 315,235 Restricted cash 30,400 400 Short-term investments 104,966 - Accounts receivable, net 164,892 75,939 Inventories 68,730 35,879 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 71,020 36,603 Total current assets 704,170 464,056 Property and equipment, net 40,046 34,593 Intangible assets, net 92,673 107,209 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,242 25,535 Goodwill 213,716 218,484 Other assets 7,110 6,020 Total assets $ 1,079,957 $ 855,897 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 62,076 $ 27,576 Accrued and other current liabilities 133,342 84,328 Deferred revenue 88,777 77,142 Total current liabilities 284,195 189,046 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 109,833 69,666 Debt, noncurrent 294,936 - Operating lease liabilities 21,841 25,370 Deferred tax liabilities 12,479 17,697 Other long-term liabilities 1,032 7,104 Total liabilities 724,316 308,883 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 35 33 Additional paid-in capital 1,528,104 1,366,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,384 ) (8,219 ) Accumulated deficit (1,156,114 ) (811,655 ) Total stockholders' equity 355,641 547,014 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,079,957 $ 855,897

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands, unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

January 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (344,459 ) $ (132,241 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,050 16,457 Non-cash operating lease cost 4,739 4,244 Stock-based compensation 93,350 67,331 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 2,361 1,786 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability - (9,237 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities 24 (47,822 ) Change in fair value of contingent earnout liabilities - (84,420 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability recognized upon acquisition of ViriCiti - 2,266 Transaction costs expensed - 7,031 Reserves and Other 16,324 374 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (94,600 ) (38,388 ) Inventories (39,358 ) (1,991 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (37,969 ) (23,941 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,043 ) (3,460 ) Accounts payable 31,476 7,933 Accrued and other liabilities 29,253 21,619 Deferred revenue 51,803 55,281 Net cash used in operating activities (267,049 ) (157,178 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (18,563 ) (16,410 ) Purchases of short term investments (284,835 ) - Maturities of investments 180,000 - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,756 ) (205,330 ) Net cash used in investing activities (126,154 ) (221,740 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 6,884 118,864 Merger and PIPE financing - 511,646 Payments of transaction costs related to Merger - (32,468 ) Payment of tax withholding obligations on settlement of earnout shares - (20,895 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount and issuance costs 293,972 - Repayment of borrowings - (36,051 ) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding 11,446 4,916 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings 49,450 - Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers 11,107 3,675 Net cash provided by financing activities 372,859 549,687 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (729 ) (1,025 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21,073 ) 169,744 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 315,635 145,891 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 294,562 $ 315,635

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited) Three

Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Three

Months Ended

January 31, 2022 Twelve

Months Ended

January 31, 2023 Twelve

Months Ended

January 31, 2022 Cost of Revenue: GAAP cost of revenue $ 119,835 $ 61,858 $ 382,161 $ 187,473 Stock-based compensation expense (1,080 ) (709 ) (4,351 ) (3,782 ) Restructuring costs (1) (257 ) - (257 ) - Amortization of intangible assets (756 ) (945 ) (2,847 ) (1,371 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 117,742 $ 60,204 $ 374,706 $ 182,320 Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue) $ 35,085 23 % $ 19,137 24 % $ 93,388 20 % $ 58,686 24 % Operating Expenses: GAAP research and development $ 46,721 $ 42,508 $ 194,957 $ 145,043 Stock-based compensation expense (10,369 ) (5,263 ) (37,967 ) (25,461 ) Restructuring costs (1) (1,149 ) - (1,149 ) - Earn-out-related taxes (2) - - - (358 ) Acquisition-related costs (3) - - - (86 ) Cost related to registration filings - - - (80 ) Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue) $ 35,203 23 % $ 37,245 47 % $ 155,841 33 % $ 119,058 49 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 40,550 $ 30,292 $ 142,392 $ 92,550 Stock-based compensation expense (4,599 ) (2,137 ) (17,393 ) (9,155 ) Restructuring costs (1) (653 ) - (653 ) - Earn-out-related taxes (2) - - - (424 ) Acquisition-related costs (3) - - - (43 ) Cost related to registration filings - - - (40 ) Amortization of intangible assets (2,236 ) (2,154 ) (8,798 ) (3,247 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue) $ 33,062 22 % $ 26,001 33 % $ 115,548 25 % $ 79,641 33 % GAAP general and administrative $ 24,027 $ 23,913 $ 90,366 $ 81,380 Stock-based compensation expense (9,657 ) (7,330 ) (33,639 ) (28,934 ) Restructuring costs (1) (113 ) - (113 ) - Earn-out-related taxes (2) - - - (713 ) Acquisition-related costs (3) (1,295 ) (2,760 ) (2,297 ) (7,878 ) Cost related to registration filings - - (473 ) (2,518 ) Tax exposures (500 ) - (1,490 ) - Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue) $ 12,462 8 % $ 13,823 17 % $ 52,354 11 % $ 41,337 17 % Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue) $ 80,727 53 % $ 77,069 97 % $ 323,743 69 % $ 240,036 100 % Net Loss: GAAP net loss $ (78,012 ) $ (60,149 ) $ (344,459 ) $ (132,241 ) Stock-based compensation expense 25,705 15,439 93,350 67,332 Restructuring costs (1) 2,172 - 2,172 - Earn-out-related taxes (2) - - - 1,495 Acquisition-related costs (3) 1,295 2,760 2,297 8,007 Cost related to registration filings - - 473 2,638 Tax exposures 500 - 1,490 - Amortization of intangible assets 2,992 3,099 11,645 4,618 Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability - - - (9,237 ) Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liability - (16,911 ) 24 (47,822 ) Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability - - - (84,420 ) Offering costs allocated to warrant liabilities - - - 7,031 Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (45,348 ) (30 )% $ (55,762 ) (70 )% $ (233,008 ) (50 )% $ (182,599 ) (76 )% Benefit from income taxes (119 ) (2,719 ) (2,816 ) (2,930 ) Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue) $ (45,467 ) (30 )% $ (58,481 ) (74 )% $ (235,824 ) (50 )% $ (185,529 ) (77 )%

(1) Consists of restructuring costs for severances and related termination costs. (2) Consists of employment taxes paid related to shares issued as part of the earn-out. (3) Consists of professional services fees related to acquisitions, as well as increase in the ViriCiti Earn-out liability related to the acquisition of ViriCiti Group B.V. in August 2021.

