CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) ("ChargePoint"), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today reported results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.
"ChargePoint delivered its largest sequential revenue growth to date and another record quarter, although below our guidance range as supply challenges for our DC solutions and quarter end shipment challenges at this growth rate persisted," said Pasquale Romano, President and CEO of ChargePoint. "We continued to extend our technology and market leadership position across North America and Europe this year while driving 94% year-over-year growth and delivering improving gross margin and better operating expense leverage as we progress toward profitability."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Overview
- Revenue. Fourth quarter revenue was $152.8 million, up 93% from $79.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $122.3 million, up 109% from $58.7 million in the prior year's same quarter and subscription revenue was $25.7 million, up 50% from $17.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.
- Gross Margin. Fourth quarter GAAP gross margin improved sequentially to 22%, but was flat to the prior year's same quarter. Fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, improved sequentially to 23%, but was down from 24% in the prior year's same quarter.
- Net Income/Loss. Fourth quarter GAAP net loss was $78.0 million, as compared to $60.1 million in the prior year's same quarter primarily due to a $16.9 million fair value gain of the assumed common stock warrant liability in the prior year quarter and higher stock-based compensation expense in the current quarter. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss in the fourth quarter, which primarily excludes $25.7 million in stock-based compensation expense, $3.0 million amortization expense from acquired intangible assets and other items, was $45.5 million as compared to $58.5 million in the prior year's same quarter.
- Liquidity. As of January 31, 2023, cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet were $399.5 million, which includes $50.0 million of at-the-market share offering gross proceeds during the fourth quarter.
- Shares Outstanding. As of January 31, 2023, there were approximately 348 million shares of common stock outstanding.
Full Fiscal 2023 Financial Overview
- Revenue. For the full year, revenue was $468.1 million, an increase of 94% from $241.0 million in the prior year. Networked charging systems revenue for the full year was $363.6 million, an increase of 109% from $173.9 million, and subscription revenue was $85.3 million, up 59% from $53.5 million in the prior year.
- Gross Margin. Full year GAAP gross margin was 18%, down from 22% in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP gross margin, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and non-recurring restructuring costs, was 20%, down from 24% in the prior year.
- Operating Expense. Full year GAAP operating expense was $427.7 million, an increase of 34% from $319.0 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP operating expense, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization from acquired intangible assets and other items, was $323.7 million, an increase of 35% from $240.0 million in the prior year but $6.3 million below ChargePoint's most recent full year non-GAAP operating expense guidance midpoint of $330.0 million.
- Net Income/Loss. Full year GAAP net loss was $344.5 million as compared to $132.2 million in the prior year. Full year non-GAAP pre-tax net loss, which primarily excludes stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense and other items, was $235.8 million as compared to $185.5 million in the prior year.
For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.
First Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Guidance
For the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2023, ChargePoint expects revenue of $122 million to $132 million. At the midpoint, this represents an anticipated increase of 56% as compared to the prior year's same quarter.
Conference Call Information
ChargePoint will host a webcast today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern to review its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2023 financial results and its outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
Investors may access the webcast, supplemental financial information and investor presentation at ChargePoint's investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) under the "Events and Presentations" section. A replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail, and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds of thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. To date, more than 158 million charging sessions have been delivered, with drivers plugging into the ChargePoint network on average every second. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American or European press offices or Investor Relations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first fiscal quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2024. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: macroeconomic trends including changes in or sustained inflation, prolonged and sustained increases in interest rates, or other events beyond our control on the overall economy which may reduce demand for our products and services, geopolitical events and conflicts, including the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, adverse impacts to our business and those of our customers and suppliers, including due to supply chain disruptions, component shortages, and associated logistics expense increases; our limited operating history as a public company; our ability as an organization to successfully acquire and integrate other companies, products or technologies in a successful manner; our dependence on widespread acceptance and adoption of EVs and increased demand for installation of charging stations; our current dependence on sales of charging stations for most of our revenues; overall demand for EV charging and the potential for reduced demand for EVs if governmental rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives are reduced, modified or eliminated or governmental mandates to increase the use of EVs or decrease the use of vehicles powered by fossil fuels, either directly or indirectly through mandated limits on carbon emissions, are reduced, modified or eliminated; our reliance on contract manufacturers, including those located outside the United States, may result in supply chain interruptions, delays and expense increases which may adversely affect our sales, revenue and gross margins; our ability to expand our operations and market share in Europe; the need to attract additional fleet operators as customers; potential adverse effects on our revenue and gross margins due to delays and costs associated with new product introductions, inventory obsolescence, component shortages and related expense increases; adverse impact to our revenues and gross margins if customers increasingly claim clean energy credits and, as a result, they are no longer available to be claimed by us; the effects of competition; risks related to our dependence on our intellectual property; and the risk that our technology could have undetected defects or errors. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 8, 2022, which is available on our website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ChargePoint has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). ChargePoint uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing ChargePoint's financial results with other companies in its industry as well other technology companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.
The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with ChargePoint's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of ChargePoint's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review these reconciliations.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Gross Margin). ChargePoint defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, non-recurring restructuring costs and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Operating Expenses (includes Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP sales and marketing and Non-GAAP general and administrative). ChargePoint defines Non-GAAP cost of revenue and operating expenses as cost of revenue and operating expenses excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, earn-out-related payroll tax expense, non-recurring restructuring costs, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions and registration filings, and non-cash charges related to tax liabilities.
Non-GAAP Net Loss. ChargePoint defines non-GAAP net loss as net income (loss) excluding amortization expense of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and the associated stock-based payroll tax expense, earn-out-related payroll tax expense, offering costs allocated to warrant liabilities, non-recurring costs and professional services fees associated with acquisitions and registration filings, non-recurring restructuring costs, and non-cash charges related to the revaluation of warrants, tax liabilities, earn-out liabilities, and other financial instruments. These amounts do not reflect the impact of any related tax effects. Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss is non-GAAP net loss adjusted for provision for income taxes.
Investors are cautioned that there are a number of limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures to analyze financial results and trends. In particular, many of the adjustments to ChargePoint's GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future, such as stock-based compensation, which is an important part of ChargePoint's employees' compensation and impacts hiring, retention and performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP, and the components that ChargePoint excludes in its calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the components that other companies exclude when they report their non-GAAP results. In the future, ChargePoint may also exclude other expenses it determines do not reflect the performance of ChargePoint's operating results.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
Networked charging systems
$
122,331
$
58,665
$
363,622
$
173,850
Subscriptions
25,735
17,209
85,296
53,512
Other
4,761
3,467
19,176
13,644
Total revenue
152,827
79,341
468,094
241,006
Cost of revenue
Networked charging systems
102,189
49,467
318,628
147,313
Subscriptions
14,110
10,083
51,416
31,190
Other
3,536
2,308
12,117
8,970
Total cost of revenue
119,835
61,858
382,161
187,473
Gross profit
32,992
17,483
85,933
53,533
Operating expenses
Research and development
46,721
42,508
194,957
145,043
Sales and marketing
40,550
30,292
142,392
92,550
General and administrative
24,027
23,913
90,366
81,380
Total operating expenses
111,298
96,713
427,715
318,973
Loss from operations
(78,306
)
(79,230
)
(341,782
)
(265,440
)
Interest income
2,063
26
5,534
98
Interest expense
(2,966
)
-
(9,434
)
(1,502
)
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
-
-
-
9,237
Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities
-
16,911
(24
)
47,822
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability
-
-
-
84,420
Transaction costs expensed
-
-
-
(7,031
)
Other income (expense), net
1,078
(575
)
(1,569
)
(2,775
)
Net loss before income taxes
(78,131
)
(62,868
)
(347,275
)
(135,171
)
Benefit from income taxes
(119
)
(2,719
)
(2,816
)
(2,930
)
Net loss
$
(78,012
)
$
(60,149
)
$
(344,459
)
$
(132,241
)
Cumulative undeclared dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock
-
-
-
(4,292
)
Deemed dividends attributable to vested option holders
-
-
-
(51,855
)
Deemed dividends attributable to common stock warrants holders
-
-
-
(110,635
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic
$
(78,012
)
$
(60,149
)
$
(344,459
)
$
(299,023
)
Gain attributable to earnout shares issued
-
-
-
(84,420
)
Change in fair value of dilutive warrants
-
(17,027
)
-
(68,223
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$
(78,012
)
$
(77,176
)
$
(344,459
)
$
(451,666
)
Net loss per share - Basic
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(1.01
)
Net loss per share - Diluted
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.23
)
$
(1.02
)
$
(1.49
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
342,796,004
331,239,803
338,488,667
297,421,969
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
342,796,004
331,996,518
338,488,667
302,490,266
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, unaudited)
January 31, 2023
January 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
264,162
$
315,235
Restricted cash
30,400
400
Short-term investments
104,966
-
Accounts receivable, net
164,892
75,939
Inventories
68,730
35,879
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
71,020
36,603
Total current assets
704,170
464,056
Property and equipment, net
40,046
34,593
Intangible assets, net
92,673
107,209
Operating lease right-of-use assets
22,242
25,535
Goodwill
213,716
218,484
Other assets
7,110
6,020
Total assets
$
1,079,957
$
855,897
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
62,076
$
27,576
Accrued and other current liabilities
133,342
84,328
Deferred revenue
88,777
77,142
Total current liabilities
284,195
189,046
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
109,833
69,666
Debt, noncurrent
294,936
-
Operating lease liabilities
21,841
25,370
Deferred tax liabilities
12,479
17,697
Other long-term liabilities
1,032
7,104
Total liabilities
724,316
308,883
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
35
33
Additional paid-in capital
1,528,104
1,366,855
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,384
)
(8,219
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,156,114
)
(811,655
)
Total stockholders' equity
355,641
547,014
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,079,957
$
855,897
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(344,459
)
$
(132,241
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
25,050
16,457
Non-cash operating lease cost
4,739
4,244
Stock-based compensation
93,350
67,331
Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
2,361
1,786
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
-
(9,237
)
Change in fair value of common stock warrant liabilities
24
(47,822
)
Change in fair value of contingent earnout liabilities
-
(84,420
)
Change in fair value of earnout liability recognized upon acquisition of ViriCiti
-
2,266
Transaction costs expensed
-
7,031
Reserves and Other
16,324
374
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(94,600
)
(38,388
)
Inventories
(39,358
)
(1,991
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(37,969
)
(23,941
)
Operating lease liabilities
(5,043
)
(3,460
)
Accounts payable
31,476
7,933
Accrued and other liabilities
29,253
21,619
Deferred revenue
51,803
55,281
Net cash used in operating activities
(267,049
)
(157,178
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,563
)
(16,410
)
Purchases of short term investments
(284,835
)
-
Maturities of investments
180,000
-
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(2,756
)
(205,330
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(126,154
)
(221,740
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
6,884
118,864
Merger and PIPE financing
-
511,646
Payments of transaction costs related to Merger
-
(32,468
)
Payment of tax withholding obligations on settlement of earnout shares
-
(20,895
)
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount and issuance costs
293,972
-
Repayment of borrowings
-
(36,051
)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee equity plans, net of tax withholding
11,446
4,916
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with ATM offerings
49,450
-
Change in driver funds and amounts due to customers
11,107
3,675
Net cash provided by financing activities
372,859
549,687
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(729
)
(1,025
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(21,073
)
169,744
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
315,635
145,891
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
294,562
$
315,635
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, unaudited)
Three
Three
Twelve
Twelve
Cost of Revenue:
GAAP cost of revenue
$
119,835
$
61,858
$
382,161
$
187,473
Stock-based compensation expense
(1,080
)
(709
)
(4,351
)
(3,782
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(257
)
-
(257
)
-
Amortization of intangible assets
(756
)
(945
)
(2,847
)
(1,371
)
Non-GAAP cost of revenue
$
117,742
$
60,204
$
374,706
$
182,320
Non-GAAP gross profit (gross margin as a percentage of revenue)
$
35,085
23
%
$
19,137
24
%
$
93,388
20
%
$
58,686
24
%
Operating Expenses:
GAAP research and development
$
46,721
$
42,508
$
194,957
$
145,043
Stock-based compensation expense
(10,369
)
(5,263
)
(37,967
)
(25,461
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(1,149
)
-
(1,149
)
-
Earn-out-related taxes (2)
-
-
-
(358
)
Acquisition-related costs (3)
-
-
-
(86
)
Cost related to registration filings
-
-
-
(80
)
Non-GAAP research and development (as a percentage of revenue)
$
35,203
23
%
$
37,245
47
%
$
155,841
33
%
$
119,058
49
%
GAAP sales and marketing
$
40,550
$
30,292
$
142,392
$
92,550
Stock-based compensation expense
(4,599
)
(2,137
)
(17,393
)
(9,155
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(653
)
-
(653
)
-
Earn-out-related taxes (2)
-
-
-
(424
)
Acquisition-related costs (3)
-
-
-
(43
)
Cost related to registration filings
-
-
-
(40
)
Amortization of intangible assets
(2,236
)
(2,154
)
(8,798
)
(3,247
)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing (as a percentage of revenue)
$
33,062
22
%
$
26,001
33
%
$
115,548
25
%
$
79,641
33
%
GAAP general and administrative
$
24,027
$
23,913
$
90,366
$
81,380
Stock-based compensation expense
(9,657
)
(7,330
)
(33,639
)
(28,934
)
Restructuring costs (1)
(113
)
-
(113
)
-
Earn-out-related taxes (2)
-
-
-
(713
)
Acquisition-related costs (3)
(1,295
)
(2,760
)
(2,297
)
(7,878
)
Cost related to registration filings
-
-
(473
)
(2,518
)
Tax exposures
(500
)
-
(1,490
)
-
Non-GAAP general and administrative (as a percentage of revenue)
$
12,462
8
%
$
13,823
17
%
$
52,354
11
%
$
41,337
17
%
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (as a percentage of revenue)
$
80,727
53
%
$
77,069
97
%
$
323,743
69
%
$
240,036
100
%
Net Loss:
GAAP net loss
$
(78,012
)
$
(60,149
)
$
(344,459
)
$
(132,241
)
Stock-based compensation expense
25,705
15,439
93,350
67,332
Restructuring costs (1)
2,172
-
2,172
-
Earn-out-related taxes (2)
-
-
-
1,495
Acquisition-related costs (3)
1,295
2,760
2,297
8,007
Cost related to registration filings
-
-
473
2,638
Tax exposures
500
-
1,490
-
Amortization of intangible assets
2,992
3,099
11,645
4,618
Change in fair value of preferred stock warrant liability
-
-
-
(9,237
)
Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liability
-
(16,911
)
24
(47,822
)
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability
-
-
-
(84,420
)
Offering costs allocated to warrant liabilities
-
-
-
7,031
Non-GAAP net loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(45,348
)
(30
)%
$
(55,762
)
(70
)%
$
(233,008
)
(50
)%
$
(182,599
)
(76
)%
Benefit from income taxes
(119
)
(2,719
)
(2,816
)
(2,930
)
Non-GAAP pre-tax net loss (as a percentage of revenue)
$
(45,467
)
(30
)%
$
(58,481
)
(74
)%
$
(235,824
)
(50
)%
$
(185,529
)
(77
)%
|(1)
Consists of restructuring costs for severances and related termination costs.
|(2)
Consists of employment taxes paid related to shares issued as part of the earn-out.
|(3)
Consists of professional services fees related to acquisitions, as well as increase in the ViriCiti Earn-out liability related to the acquisition of ViriCiti Group B.V. in August 2021.
