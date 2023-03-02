SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2023.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue: Total revenue was $56.5 million, up 12% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $52.6 million from $45.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, and was 93% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of OnSIP.
- Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.2 million, or $0.13 per diluted share in the prior year period.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $5.1 million, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.
Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:
- Revenue: Total revenue was $216.2 million, up 12% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $199.1 million from $175.9 million in fiscal 2022, and was 92% of total revenue, primarily driven by the growth of Ooma Business and the acquisition of OnSIP.
- Net Income/Loss: GAAP net loss was $3.7 million, or $0.15 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in fiscal 2022. GAAP net loss for fiscal 2023 includes a $1.4 million charge for consolidation of facilities, $1.5 million in acquisition-related transaction costs and a tax benefit for the release of a $2.1 million valuation allowance resulting from the recording of certain intangible assets associated with the acquisition of OnSIP in late July 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $13.6 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $12.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.
- Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $17.4 million, compared to $15.6 million in fiscal 2022.
For more information about non-GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.
"Ooma achieved solid fourth quarter results, with 12% revenue growth year-over-year and record non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations," said Eric Stang, chief executive officer of Ooma. "For the full fiscal 2023 year, Ooma also delivered 12% revenue growth, with business subscription and services revenue growing 24% year-over-year and residential subscription and services revenue growing 3% year-over-year. We enter our fiscal 2024 year with good cash flow, no debt, and multiple growth initiatives under way designed to drive profitable growth. These initiatives include continued investment in Ooma Office to serve small and medium sized customers, in Ooma Enterprise targeted at select verticals and customers who have custom requirements, in international expansion, and in our new AirDial solution targeted at replacing ageing and expensive copper POTS lines. Despite challenging economic conditions, we are excited about our outlook for fiscal 2024."
Business Outlook:
For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $56.4 million to $56.9 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $0.6 million to $0.9 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.03 to $0.04.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $3.4 million to $3.7 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.13 to $0.14.
For the full fiscal year 2024, Ooma expects:
- Total revenue in the range of $235.5 million to $238.5 million.
- GAAP net loss in the range of $0.9 million to $2.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.04 to $0.12.
- Non-GAAP net income in the range of $14.5 million to $16.5 million, and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.55 to $0.63.
The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the first fiscal quarter ending April 30, 2023 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024 (in millions, except per share data):
|Projected range
|Three Months Ending
|Fiscal Year Ending
|April 30, 2023
|January 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|GAAP net loss
($0.6)-($0.9)
($0.9)-($2.9)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3.6
14.6
|Amortization of intangible assets
0.7
2.8
|Non-GAAP net income
$3.4-$3.7
$14.5-$16.5
|GAAP net loss per share
($0.03)-($0.04)
($0.04)-($0.12)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
0.14
0.56
|Amortization of intangible assets
0.03
0.11
|Non-GAAP net income per share
$0.13-$0.14
$0.55-$0.63
|Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts:
|Basic
25.2
25.6
|Diluted
25.7
26.3
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income before interest and other income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges, and stock-based compensation expense and related taxes.
Other non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, facilities consolidation charges and acquisition-related income tax benefit. For fiscal year 2023, facilities consolidation charges included asset write-downs related to leased office space assumed in connection with Ooma's acquisition of OnSIP in July 2022 that the company determined were not needed to support the future growth of its business. Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares include the effect of potentially dilutive securities from the company's stock-based benefit plans.
These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.
Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.
Disclosure Information
Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the financial projections under "Business Outlook" and the statements contained in the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer with respect to expectations regarding the Company's growth initiatives may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "seeks", "approximately", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates", and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; our inability to realize expected returns from our investments made in connection with our international expansion efforts and development of new product features; failure to realize AirDial opportunities; intense competition; loss of key retailers and reseller partnerships; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings which we make with the SEC from time to time, including the risk factors contained in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on December 9, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
About Ooma, Inc.
Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma's residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.
|OOMA, INC
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|January 31,
|January 31,
2023
2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,137
$
19,667
|Short-term investments
2,723
11,613
|Accounts receivable, net
7,131
7,310
|Inventories
26,246
13,841
|Other current assets
14,368
13,598
|Total current assets
74,605
66,029
|Property and equipment, net
7,996
6,481
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
12,702
14,396
|Intangible assets, net
10,463
4,208
|Goodwill
8,655
4,264
|Other assets
16,584
13,875
|Total assets
$
131,005
$
109,253
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
13,462
$
7,507
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
26,726
22,823
|Deferred revenue
17,216
16,600
|Total current liabilities
57,404
46,930
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
10,426
11,194
|Other liabilities
31
73
|Total liabilities
67,861
58,197
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
5
4
|Additional paid-in capital
195,605
179,860
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(23
)
(20
)
|Accumulated deficit
(132,443
)
(128,788
)
|Total stockholders' equity
63,144
51,056
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
131,005
$
109,253
|OOMA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|Revenue:
|Subscription and services
$
52,638
$
45,781
$
199,105
$
175,942
|Product and other
3,858
4,708
17,060
16,348
|Total revenue
56,496
50,489
216,165
192,290
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription and services
14,545
12,624
54,499
49,563
|Product and other
5,992
7,058
24,018
24,289
|Total cost of revenue
20,537
19,682
78,517
73,852
|Gross profit
35,959
30,807
137,648
118,438
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
18,069
15,206
69,671
58,631
|Research and development
11,824
10,003
45,939
38,193
|General and administrative
6,563
5,725
27,795
23,544
|Total operating expenses
36,456
30,934
143,405
120,368
|Loss from operations
(497
)
(127
)
(5,757
)
(1,930
)
|Interest and other income, net
188
28
332
179
|Loss before income taxes
(309
)
(99
)
(5,425
)
(1,751
)
|Income tax (provision) benefit
(108
)
-
1,770
-
|Net loss
$
(417
)
$
(99
)
$
(3,655
)
$
(1,751
)
|Net loss per share of common stock:
|Basic and diluted
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.07
)
|Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
24,900,265
23,845,659
24,506,525
23,473,849
|OOMA, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
$
(417
)
$
(99
)
$
(3,655
)
$
(1,751
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation expense
3,521
2,934
13,904
12,682
|Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures
1,034
789
3,771
3,117
|Amortization of intangible assets
794
326
2,286
1,304
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
730
709
2,978
2,939
|Facilities consolidation charges
-
-
1,402
-
|Deferred income tax benefit
-
-
(2,133
)
-
|Other
3
14
37
53
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
(6
)
(1,025
)
434
(2,082
)
|Inventories and deferred inventory costs
(4,198
)
398
(12,333
)
(1,571
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
(1,156
)
(247
)
(2,460
)
(4,609
)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
3,265
(1,861
)
4,509
(3,599
)
|Deferred revenue
(268
)
(155
)
33
172
|Net cash provided by operating activities
3,302
1,783
8,773
6,655
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments
1,805
2,575
12,705
16,805
|Purchases of short-term investments
-
(2,622
)
(3,869
)
(17,488
)
|Capital expenditures
(1,304
)
(1,154
)
(5,211
)
(4,204
)
|Business acquisition
-
-
(9,771
)
-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
501
(1,201
)
(6,146
)
(4,887
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
720
126
3,397
2,706
|Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units
(423
)
(481
)
(1,554
)
(2,105
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
297
(355
)
1,843
601
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,100
227
4,470
2,369
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
20,037
19,440
19,667
17,298
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
24,137
$
19,667
$
24,137
$
19,667
|OOMA, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|January 31,
2023
|January 31,
2022
|Revenue
$
56,496
$
50,489
$
216,165
$
192,290
|GAAP gross profit
$
35,959
$
30,807
$
137,648
$
118,438
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
248
231
986
1,026
|Amortization of intangible assets
139
73
430
292
|Non-GAAP gross profit
$
36,346
$
31,111
$
139,064
$
119,756
|Gross margin on a GAAP basis
64
%
61
%
64
%
62
%
|Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis
64
%
62
%
64
%
62
%
|GAAP operating loss
$
(497
)
$
(127
)
$
(5,757
)
$
(1,930
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,563
3,004
14,155
13,077
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
951
326
3,824
1,304
|Facilities consolidation charges
-
-
1,402
-
|Non-GAAP operating income
$
4,017
$
3,203
$
13,624
$
12,451
|GAAP net loss
$
(417
)
$
(99
)
$
(3,655
)
$
(1,751
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,563
3,004
14,155
13,077
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
951
326
3,824
1,304
|Facilities consolidation charges
-
-
1,402
-
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
-
-
(2,133
)
-
|Non-GAAP net income
$
4,097
$
3,231
$
13,593
$
12,630
|GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.02
)
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.15
)
$
(0.07
)
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
0.14
0.13
0.57
0.55
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
0.04
0.01
0.15
0.06
|Facilities consolidation charges
-
-
0.06
-
|Acquisition-related income tax benefit
-
-
(0.08
)
-
|Non-GAAP net income per basic share
$
0.16
$
0.14
$
0.55
$
0.54
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
$
0.16
$
0.13
$
0.54
$
0.51
|GAAP weighted-average basic and diluted shares
24,900,265
23,845,659
24,506,525
23,473,849
|Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares
25,552,378
25,120,348
25,233,985
24,910,303
|GAAP net loss
$
(417
)
$
(99
)
$
(3,655
)
$
(1,751
)
|Reconciling items:
|Interest and other income, net
(188
)
(28
)
(332
)
(179
)
|Income taxes
108
-
(1,770
)
-
|Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures
1,034
789
3,771
3,117
|Facilities consolidation charges
-
-
1,402
-
|Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
951
326
3,824
1,304
|Stock-based compensation and related taxes
3,563
3,004
14,155
13,077
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
5,051
$
3,992
$
17,395
$
15,568
