Kehua Tech: Kehua State-of-art UPS Solutions Presented in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With 35 years of experience in power electronics, Kehua Tech, the world-leading power solution expert, presented its industry-leading UPS solutions at its Partnership Event held in Dubai on February 28th. Over 100 professionals and elites from data center, telecommunication, education, finance, health care industries attended the event.





For different industries with different power requirements, Kehua demonstrated reliable and flexible UPS solutions for various application scenarios, which were well received by the industry professionals on site.

On behalf of Kehua, Alim Wang, Regional Director of Kehua, delivered a welcome speech to the guests and demonstrated Kehua's vision for the Middle East region, which is dedicated to providing high technology, high reliability and high quality UPS solutions for the development of various industries in the Middle East.

Nelson Huang, Regional Sales Manager of Kehua, led the guests to take an immersive tour of Kehua factories through the VR, showing the advantages of Kehua's R&D strength, production capacity and high quality control.

During the event, Kehua team discussed with the industry insiders about the market development trend, application scenario realization and business model expansion.

Johnson Zhuo, a technical expert of Kehua, introduced Kehua intelligent UPS solutions to the guests. The "Modular UPS+S3+Wise Aisle solution" is impressive, which consists of Modular UPS, S3 LFP System, and Wise Aisle Data Center. Zhuo pointed out that, adhering to the design concept of Safe, Simple, and Smart(S3), it inherits the safety gene and quality control of Kehua's nuclear grade, and has great advantages in the longer life cycle, fast charging, and high current discharge multiplier. The solution is suitable for many scenarios such as Information DC, super computing centers, etc. It can realize UPS performance optimization and enhance economic efficiency.

Kehua also showcased its online UPS solutions, including the KR-RM Series UPS (1-10kVA) and the Myria Series Online UPS (10-200kVA). The biggest highlight of the KR-RM series is its flexible installation and placement, which can be placed horizontally or vertically, followed by its support for battery hot-swapping, making it easier to O&M.

Myria series has higher safety protection, with short circuit protection time of 20-200ms (configurable), and has more efficient energy saving, with efficiency up to 96%, Myria series can save users as much as the cost of an iPhone14 per year. Kehua online UPS solution can be perfectly adapted to heal care, finance, education and utility industries, such as network room, power distribution room, fire control room, CCTV monitoring, library and other scenarios.

Jon Zhang, Marketing Manager of Kehua, said at the event, "As the world-leading expert in intelligent power management, Kehua has been continuously innovating and working with partners to bring safer, smarter and greener product and solutions to users worldwide."





About Kehua Tech

Founded in 1988, Kehua is a world-leading intelligent power management expert, with the commitment to provide cutting-edge solutions in critical power. Based on 35 years' R&D and manufacturing experience in power electronics, Kehua ranked No.4 in global modular UPS market share in 2021 (Omdia), and received the 2021 Global UPS Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award (Frost&Sullivan). In the future, Kehua will continue sparing no effort to provide more reliable and sustainable power to the world.

