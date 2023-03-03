Turkmenistan's new procurement exercise could bring some solar capacity to a country that has thus far only deployed 2 MW of renewable energy - all from hydropower.Turkmenistan's Ministry of Energy has launched an international tender to procure equipment and components for the construction of solar power plants in remote areas. The ministry has not revealed the locations of the planned projects or their combined capacity. Prospective providers have until April 26 to submit their offers. According to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Turkmenistan did not have any solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...