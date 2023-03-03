Three Sixty Solar, a commercial and utility-scale solar developer, published a report this week that provides background on its vertically mounted solar system's initial 16 months in operation.From pv magazine USA A solar tower capable of withstanding Category 1 hurricane winds (120 kmh to 153 kmh) has been shown to be commercially viable. Three Sixty Solar, a Canadian commercial and utility-scale solar developer, published a white paper this week that provides background on the solar tower's initial 16 months in operation. The British Columbia-based company has indicated that each of its early-stage ...

