Smartville has secured $5.9 million from the US Department of Energy to scale its second-life battery program.From pv magazine USA As of 2021, global sales of electric vehicles had reached 16 million units, underscoring accelerating demand, said the International Energy Agency. The transportation energy transition has only just begun. Most batteries retired from EVs still have about 70% of their capacity remaining, said San Diego-based startup Smartville, noting that this makes them an ideal candidate for second-life use. This is the opportunity that Smartville aims to seize, by repurposing EV ...

