WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Berlin
03.03.23
12:12 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.03.2023 | 12:12
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 3

3 March 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on 31 March 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

The Company values shareholder participation and votes, so it encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit any questions in advance by email to info@mediazest.com.


Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com

