MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

3 March 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest" or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, announces that the 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held at Unit 9, Woking Business Park, Albert Drive, Woking, GU21 5JY on 31 March 2023 at 11.00 a.m.

The Notice of AGM and the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2022 will be posted to shareholders today and are available on the Company's website: www.mediazest.com.

The Company values shareholder participation and votes, so it encourages all shareholders to exercise their voting rights by completing and submitting a proxy form as soon as possible. Shareholders can also submit any questions in advance by email to info@mediazest.com.



Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Adam Cowl

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

