Directed Energy Weapons Market worth $12.9 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The directed energy weapon market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market growth can be attributed to the rising modernization and investments in military platforms and increasing demand for modern warfare solutions to boost nation security and defense capabilities.





The Research Development Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) program for the development and weaponization of directed energy systems is attracting huge investments for homeland security and defense applications. The program is also responsible for developing defensive and offensive-directed energy technologies, which are required to characterize and exploit vulnerabilities and protect against threats or attacks.

High-powered microwave lasers can destroy targets directly or indirectly and target personnel or equipment not visible due to climatic conditions. High-powered microwave lasers use electromagnetic waves that can be carried on multiple platforms. They can either be built-in in cruise missiles, warheads, and unmanned airplanes or installed on a fixed platform. DEWs are used to either destroy, damage, or disable precise targets and, depending on this, can be high-powered or low-powered.

Based on product, the lethal weapons segment to witness higher growth during forecast period

Based on product, the directed energy weapon market has been segmented into lethal and non-lethal weapons. The lethal segment is projected to account for a largest share in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Directed energy weapons can select a discrete target to transfer a beam or a field of electromagnetic energy, laser, radiofrequency, acoustic energy, and atomic energy particles, which causes disruption or damage to the target. Speed is the fundamental difference between directed energy weapons and conventional projectiles, as directed energy weapons operate at the speed of light rather than the subsonic or supersonic speeds of projectile weapons. Directed energy weapons offer significant advantages, such as the attack at the speed of light, precision, wider coverage, destroying multiple targets, and low operational cost.

Based on range, more than 1 km segment is projected to lead during forecast period

Based on the range, the directed energy weapon market has been subdivided into less than 1 km and more than 1 km. The lethality of a weapon depends on the concentrated power and the range of the target.

The range is important when it comes to the battlefield as it places an advantage in targeting enemies, and weapon systems like laser, plasma, and sonic achieved this technology in the direct weapon systems market. The long-range weapons are used in anti-UAV operations, defense against rockets, artillery, propelled grenades, missiles, and laser-guided ammunition with a range of 5-6 kilometers with 50-kW laser systems and 8-10 kilometers with 100 kW of laser power. The long-range operations include ballistic missile defense, space-based lasers, and anti-satellite applications with a power range of 1 MW to 20 MW and an operational range of thousands of kilometers.

North America expected to register largest share in 2022

Based on geography, the directed energy weapon market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America contributed the largest share in directed energy weapon market in 2022. The growth of the directed energy weapons market in various regions is primarily driven by cross-border disputes and terrorist attacks in different parts of the world, along with advancements in technologies, such as high energy laser and high-power radio frequency technology, among others. High energy laser systems form an important part of directed energy systems technology. Apart from this, high-power microwave lasers are also developed to combat the threats posed by enemies worldwide.

The major players in the directed energy weapon market are Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), and BAE Systems plc (UK).

