Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 ISIN: US4943681035 Ticker-Symbol: KMY 
Tradegate
03.03.23
13:08 Uhr
120,04 Euro
+0,54
+0,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,32120,1015:20
119,28120,1815:21
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2023 | 13:26
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Named to 2023 Clean200 List by As You Sow and Corporate Knights

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark was named to the Clean200, a list of the top 200 publicly traded companies worldwide that are leading the way among their global peers to a clean energy present and future. The Clean200 list, developed by As You Sow and Corporate Knights, ranks companies by their 'clean revenues' in U.S. dollars and recognizes those that are putting sustainability at the heart of their products, services and investments.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are passionate about providing Better Care for a Better World. Exploring and scaling efficient technologies, delivering innovative solutions, and building collaborative partnerships that serve our consumers' essential needs is core to who we are as a company," said Lisa Morden, Vice President of Safety, Sustainability & Occupational Health at Kimberly-Clark. "We are putting these capabilities to work to reduce our environmental footprint and safeguard the natural systems that we all rely on."

Kimberly-Clark is proud to earn a spot on the 2023 Clean200 list and represents one of six consumer goods companies recognized. This recent ranking reflects the hard work of the company's teams around the globe as they deliver Kimberly-Clark's purpose of Better Care for a Better World.

In addition to this recent recognition, Kimberly-Clark was named one of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in 2023 and was named to the 2022 Climate Leadership Hall of Fame.

View the complete 2023 Clean200 list here.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741857/Kimberly-Clark-Named-to-2023-Clean200TM-List-by-As-You-Sow-and-Corporate-Knights

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.