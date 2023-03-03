Selina Hospitality PLC ("Selina"; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor and industry conferences:

INVESTOR CONFERENCES:

Loop Capital Growth Conference

Dates: March 13-14, 2023

Where: New York City/Virtual

Format: Virtual Day (March 13) and In-Person NYC (March 14)

Barbara Zubiria, Chief Financial Officer, and Nicholas Nickerson, VP of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, will participate virtually on March 13

Selina is available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact your Loop Capital representative or Mr. Nickerson at investors@selina.com

INDUSTRY CONFERENCES:

ITB Berlin 2023

Dates: March 7-9, 2023

Where: ITB Convention Berlin Exhibition Grounds, Hospitality track.

Format: Keynote Speaker and Panelist- March 9 at 14:30 -15:45 Berlin time (8:30 am 9:45 am ET)

Daniel Rudasevski, Selina's Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, will participate as a keynote speaker and panelist on the Hospitality track of the Hospitality Society session. For more information about the conference or to schedule a meeting, please contact Mr. Nickerson at investors@selina.com.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

