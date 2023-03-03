Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Takes Steps to Combat Illegal Short Selling

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on or about January 30, 2023, Camber entered into a 12-month full-service agreement with Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") as part of its overall efforts to help identify and combat potential short selling of the Company's stock and protect the interests of its shareholders.

ShareIntel gathers and analyzes shareholder trading data through its DRIL-DownTM process, a technology platform that tracks bank, broker dealer and shareholder movement specifically to reveal suspicious, aberrant, and/or unusual trading activity. The tool aims to help identify, interpret, and communicate shareholder and broker-dealer movement to issuers.

James Doris, President & CEO of Camber stated "It is imperative that illegal trading activity be completely eliminated from the market, and we are pleased to be working with ShareIntel as part of our efforts to identify parties who are or who may have been involved in any potential illegal short selling of our stock. Analysis provided by ShareIntel will assist us with developing an appropriate action plan to diminish any potential unlawful activity".

David Wenger, President and Chief Executive Officer of ShareIntel, stated, "We look forward to helping Camber Energy identify participants to potential illegal naked short selling, and assisting the company with implementing appropriate action steps to help curtail such activity."

About ShareIntel

ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (SIS) is a patented compliance driven SaaS retained by public companies to track shareholder ownership and monitor critical broker-dealer and shareholder movement. DRIL-Down identifies participants to potential abusive and illegal short selling providing actionable intelligence. www.shareintel.com

About Camber Energy,Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company's majority-owned subsidiary also holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions.

