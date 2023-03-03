Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com's Annual Reporting package 2022 has been published

Verkkokauppa.com's Annual Reporting package 2022 has been published

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 March 2023 at 13:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com has published its annual reporting package for 2022, which includes four separate publications. Together these form the company's Annual reporting for 2022. The reporting components are the Company brochure, Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Statement of non-financial information, and Corporate Governance statement including the Remuneration report. The Statement of non-financial information discusses the company's sustainability work and its progress during 2022.

Verkkokauppa.com publishes the Financial Statements in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). The ESEF report, where the primary financial statements have been labeled with XBRL tags. Notes to financial statements have been labelled with XBRL block tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Verkkokauppa.com's ESEF financial statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised).

All the above-mentioned publications are attached to this release and can be read and downloaded on the company's website as separate pdf files in Finnish and English: https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/annualreporting202 2 .

More information:

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland's most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.