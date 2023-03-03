Anzeige
Lindab acquires the ventilation company Irish Ventilation & Filtration

Lindab extends its operations in Ireland with the acquisition of Irish Ventilation & Filtration Limited. With the acquisition, Lindab gains access to new customer categories in Ireland and a wider range of ventilation products

GREVIE, Sweden, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish Ventilation & Filtration is a leading distributor of ventilation products and targets mainly maintenance and repair departments of large international companies as well as mechanical contractors. The acquisition thereby strengthens Lindab's presence in Ireland. Irish Ventilation & Filtration primarily offers filters and fans, but also dampers, grilles and ventilation ducts. They also design and manufacture air handling units.

"Irish Ventilation & Filtration is a customer-focused company with a high level of service and solid ventilation knowledge. It is an acquisition that complements Lindab on many levels", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab. "The fact that a large part of the sales is directed towards the maintenance of ventilation systems provides a stable business and long-term relationships with customers. Moreover, all five owners in this well-run company will continue to be part of the company going forward, which we are very pleased about."

"We are very much looking forward to becoming part of Lindab. We have built a strong position in the ventilation industry in Ireland and, just like Lindab, we take pride in working with high-quality products and in long-term relationships with customers and suppliers. We are looking forward to building the Irish Ventilation & Filtration brand as part of the Lindab Group." says Paul Mongey, Managing Director of Irish Ventilation & Filtration.

Irish Ventilation & Filtration was founded more than 25 years ago and is based in Crumlin outside of Dublin. The company has an annual turnover of around SEK 100 million and a higher operating margin than Lindab. Irish Ventilation & Filtration has 19 employees. The acquisition is financed through own funds.

Read more about Irish Ventilation & Filtration on their website: https://www.irishvent.ie/

Contacts:

Ola Ringdahl
President and CEO
E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com
Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Catharina Paulcén
Head of Corporate Communications
E-mail: catharina.paulcen@lindab.com
Mobile: +46 (0) 701 48 99 65

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1983/3727272/1890119.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lindab-acquires-the-ventilation-company-irish-ventilation--filtration-301762101.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
