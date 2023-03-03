McBride has witnessed improving momentum in its business during H123, with the company returning to positive adjusted operating profit during the last two months of the period. This trajectory has continued into the start of H2 and is coupled with some early signs of stabilisation in certain input costs and higher volumes from new business wins. The current retail environment is favourable as cost-conscious consumers turn to private-label products, and McBride has gained share of this segment. The company is launching a Transformation programme, targeting £50m of cost savings over five years. Energy costs remain high, as does general inflation, and the macroeconomic outlook for the consumer remains subdued. This results in a continued uncertain environment for McBride, though management's full year expectations remain on track.

