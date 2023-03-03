Anzeige
Freitag, 03.03.2023
WKN: 856958 ISIN: US5801351017 Ticker-Symbol: MDO 
03.03.23
15:49 Uhr
251,25 Euro
-1,25
-0,50 %
ACCESSWIRE
03.03.2023 | 15:38
McDonald's Corporation: McDonald's Named by Fortune as One of World's Most Admired Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / McDonald's was just named one the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune for the 15th consecutive year, and we couldn't be prouder.

McDonald's impact around the world is massive, driven by our purpose to feed and foster communities. This recognition for the admirable work our teams are doing for the 15th year running by Fortune is a true testament to the passion and power of our global System. So proud to see it!

World's Most Admired Companies

View original content here.

McDonald's Corporation, Friday, March 3, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741878/McDonalds-Named-by-Fortune-as-One-of-Worlds-Most-Admired-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
