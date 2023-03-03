The Chemours Company: Chemours Announces the Winners of Its 2022 Responsible Supplier Awards

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, recently announced the winners of its 2022 Responsible Supplier Awards.

Chemours' annual Responsible Supplier Award acknowledges the companies that have distinguished themselves by driving quality, innovation, and sustainability improvements across Chemours' supply chain. Five companies are recognized -one in each of the four categories of Logistics, Indirect Materials, Direct Materials, Capital, and one Star Supplier. The Star Supplier award recognizes the supplier with the largest year-to-year improvement in its overall score among all categories in the sustainability assessment carried out by EcoVadis, Chemours' sustainability rating partner.

Selected from among more than 10,000 suppliers around the world, the winners of the 2022 Chemours' Responsible Supplier Awards are PT. Yosomulyo Jajag (Star Supplier category), H.Essers (Logistics category), Rockwell Automation Inc (Indirect Materials category), Twin Eagle Resource Management LLC (Direct Materials category), and Worley (Capital category).

"At Chemours, sustainability is a business priority, and to reach our sustainable supply chain goal, we understand the need to harness the power of collaboration," said Sunil Naik, VP, Chief Procurement Officer at Chemours. "Each of these companies demonstrated a commitment to meeting Chemours' Supplier Code of Conduct and an improvement in their sustainability performance, as well as a remarkable long-term partnership. We recognize and appreciate their efforts and how they have become partners beyond the supply of goods or services to showcase their commitment to improving their corporate sustainability performance."

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure, Opteon, Freon, Teflon, Viton, Nafion, and Krytox. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

