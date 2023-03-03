Workiva: ESG Talk: Establishing a Common Language Around ESG

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / Workiva



In this episode of ESG Talk, Workiva's Mandi McReynolds is joined by Mark Horoszowski, co-founder and CEO of MovingWorlds. Mark and Mandi discuss how having a shared language around ESG will move business forward and finding common ground between business leaders, investors, and consumers.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/741882/ESG-Talk-Establishing-a-Common-Language-Around-ESG