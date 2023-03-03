An international group of researchers has designed a new hybrid photovoltaic-liquid air energy storage (PV-LAES) system. Their economic evaluation for the proposed 2 MW PV-LAES project showed that the investment payback period can be within 10 years, and the accumulated net profit can reach up to $2.2 million from a life-cycle perspective.Researchers from the Sichuan Normal University in China and the University of Cambridge in the UK have investigated the techno-economic feasibility of a new hybrid system integrating photovoltaics and liquid-air energy storage (LAES). Conceived for large-scale ...

