Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Future Blockchain Summit and local holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) are set to host the first-ever Bored Ape Yacht Party in the UAE on March 3, 2023, at Dubai Harbour followed by an after-party in partnership with Arte, a Web 3.0 community by Crypto Oasis at Sumosan Restaurant in Downtown Dubai.

Featuring live performances by Ape DJ Richy Boy with digital and physical art showcases, including Virtual Reality paintings and more, the exclusive Yacht Party event is set to bring together a highly exclusive and diverse crowd of 100 guests, including BAYC and MAYC NFT holders, yacht owners, and key opinion leaders in the blockchain space. The event is created to be the first international BAYC and MAYC meet-up in the UAE. Following the famed success of other BAYC events in the US, this one promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience with noteworthy partnerships, including Dubai International Boat Show, Future Blockchain Summit, PunkApe, Althaus Yachts, AIX Labs, Sumosan, Luna PR, and Cointelegraph Arabic.

The BAYC community fosters personal relationships among members and promotes community, culture, art, and music values and has made headlines for its unique approach to community building and the entire Yuga Labs ecosystem. The Bored Ape Yacht Party in Dubai represents a significant milestone for the entire NFT community and sets the standard for future events worldwide.

About Bored Ape Yacht Party:

The Bored Ape Yacht Party is the first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) community event held in Dubai. The community is built around a collection of 10,000 unique hand-drawn apes, each with its distinct personality and traits. Bored Ape NFTs have become some of the most sought-after digital assets in the world, with prices soaring into millions of dollars. Each Bored Ape NFT is unique and comes with a digital and physical membership card, giving holders exclusive access to the Bored Ape Yacht Club community and events.

To learn more about the event, visit https://boredapeyachtparty.com.

About Future Blockchain Summit:

Future Blockchain Summit, the MENA region's most immersive large-scale blockchain event, is moving Dubai Harbour from 15-18 October 2023 and is revamping with a new concept designed to embolden the disruptors, empower the change-makers, and inspire the innovators of the Web 3.0, Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse, and Gaming community. The event will feature 1,000+ investors, 130+ exhibitors, and 200+ expert speakers.

To learn more about Future Blockchain Summit, visit https://www.futureblockchainsummit.com/

