Germany's cumulative PV capacity hit 68.2 GW at the end of January.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 780 MW of new PV capacity was installed in January, from 420 MW of solar in January 2022. The main market driver remains PV systems up to 300 kW in size, supported under the country's feed-in tariff (FIT) scheme. Developers installed about 526.5 MW of such systems last year. The nation's cumulative PV capacity hit 68.2 GW at the end of January, with a total of 2.7 million projects. Bavaria is the German state with the largest share ...

